Liverpool and Sky cry wolf a week after wolf attack as noble refereeing crusade takes grimly predictable turn

Liverpool’s brave one-club crusade to seek the improvement of officials and the betterment of our sport for all took a predictable turn this weekend.

And by predictable, we mean shit. Grimly, predictably, tiresomely shit. We don’t really even want to talk about it, because that is also predictable and probably shit, perpetuating the whole sorry circus. But it needs calling out.

It is not by any means just Liverpool who happily bathed in mud this weekend and we’re not talking here about the fact ‘replay the game’ was wearily and drearily trending all weekend on Twitter. That’s shit, but we can live with that. It’s only a matter of weeks until Musk does something to fully and finally fire that site directly into the sun anyway. Only have to stay strong for a short while and we’ll be past it.

No, what was really shit was the fact that, inevitably, there was this weekend more focus rather than less on officials’ decisions and nakedly obvious attempts to drive coverage towards controversy where, frankly, none existed.

It’s wildly unhelpful, and cannot be done in good faith by anyone whose stated goal is overall and general improvement in the standard of officiating. One of the great coincidences of the age is that refereeing standards in this country are widely accepted to be at an all-time low at the precise moment that whining and complaining and focus on their decisions has never been louder or less considered.

We’ll start with Liverpool, because for obvious reasons that’s where this all felt most pronounced. Their game with Brighton was a riotously entertaining one, featuring four goals every one of which was the result in small or large part of significant human error on the part of top-class Premier League footballers.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister were all at fault for Brighton’s opener and Andy Robertson for their late equaliser. In between, Lewis Dunk made two glaring mistakes – the first in giving the ball away, the second in trying to hard to make instant amends and being pulled out of position – in the build-up to Liverpool’s first goal while Pascal Gross made a right bollocks of things before dragging down Dominic Szoboszlai to concede a penalty that gave Liverpool the lead.

At full-time, Sky decided the top, number-one talking point from that game was not the goals or the mistakes or the brilliance with which those mistakes were pounced on. No, clearly led by social media noise, Sky went with the officials’ failure to send off Gross for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity having made no attempt to play the ball.

It’s worth noting here that this incident occurred in the first half and Gross’ non-dismissal was not deemed worthy of a single mention at half-time. By full-time, the pundits were in agreement that the officials had got it wrong. It’s almost impossible to believe this is good-faith discourse. At very best, it is massively unhelpful.

Sky should not be encouraging it and Liverpool fans should not be indulging it. Gross could have been sent off. It could be argued Szoboszlai was in sufficient control of the ball to meet the criteria for denial of a goalscoring opportunity. Equally it could be argued Szoboszlai was not yet in possession of the ball and Lewis Dunk was trying to get back on the line. It would not have been an egregious red card, but nor was ‘only’ a penalty an unsatisfactory outcome.

It helps nobody to try and pretend this is another example of anything other than football’s laws having inevitable shades of grey that make almost all decisions beyond goal-line calls subjective to a greater or lesser degree. Liverpool fans treating it as evidence of anything amounts to crying wolf the week after an actual wolf attack.

It undermines their own legitimate grievances from the previous week, and further erodes the already far-fetched claims that their motivation is a better system for everyone rather than just more decisions going their way.

The equally unhelpful flipside of that is that Liverpool fury and banterous retorts to said fury are now an easy – almost irresistible – source of engagement.

Brighton had their own appeals for a penalty in the second half of the game when the ball struck Van Dijk on the hand. Roberto De Zerbi lost his cool to the extent that he was not only booked but Jurgen ‘Replay’ Klopp had to tell him to maybe dial it down a notch and was right to do so. It’s a moment that should give any manager pause.

What De Zerbi knew but ignored was that the ball had hit Van Dijk’s hand after ricocheting off his knee. So it wasn’t a penalty. There was no injustice here and he knew it. So too did Sky, but they still tweeted a wildly misleading still image of the ball hitting the Liverpool man’s hand. Cue engagement out the wazoo as Liverpool fans rightly pointed out why this was bullshit and a hundred online wags (as opposed to WAGs) tweeted (X-ed?) countless variations on ‘replay the game’ with assorted quantities of cry-laughing emojis.

Here's why De Zerbi was incensed 👀 pic.twitter.com/p0lTExPuOv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 8, 2023

Dreadful content, great engagement.

Jurgen Klopp – who has had quite the week – did to his credit almost entirely ignore attempts to draw him into the Gross decision. Albeit he did so quite passive-aggressively (“Don’t talk to me about the rules – I take what I get”).

The fallout from last week was felt elsewhere too. The more online members of the Spurs fanbase were quick to insist the ref ‘couldn’t wait to send one of ours off’ at Luton to which the obvious retort is that Yves Bissouma did make it rather easy for him.

Arsenal fans had a better case with Mateo Kovacic’s legitimately absurd avoidance of a red card in the weekend’s headliner. Maybe so absurd that it explains City’s general sense of overriding ennui in the second half. Why bother trying to win the game when that would only mean it had to be replayed anyway?

Frankly we should all be thankful Arsenal won because it’s far less of a talking point now than it would have been. But what it did was highlight once again the two seemingly reasonable yet irreconcilable goals for officialdom.

After Curtis Jones’ red card last week and Kovacic’s yellow card last week, all we want from officials is consistency, isn’t it? Which of course means sticking rigidly to the rules as they are written. Except that’s exactly what Darren ‘I can’t do anything’ England did after his f**k-up last week rather than halt a restarted game, and all Merse and the gang want there is a bit of common sense.

It’s the great magic trick of punditry. In being able to furiously and noisily judge incidents on a case-by-case basis they can insist consistency is all they want right up until the point where common sense is all they want and then back again. Both seem so very reasonable, don’t they? Who doesn’t want consistency? Who doesn’t want common sense?

But not only can you not have both of these things; you can’t have either of them. The consistency one is an obvious pipe dream because of those shades of grey and room for interpretation inevitable in phrases such as ‘violent conduct’ or ‘clear goalscoring opportunity’ or even ‘deliberate’. When a five-man panel can deem Diogo Jota’s broadly uncontroversial second yellow card at Tottenham to be the wrong decision by a 3-2 margin, it shows the whole thing is impossible. There can never be consistency for as long as human input and output remains anywhere in the system.

And who gets to decide where common sense ends and taking the law into your own hands starts? Merse? Dean? Pundits retrofitting their opinions at the end of a game after they’ve sniffed the prevailing social-media mood?

If we truly want the result of last week’s monumental officiating cock-up to be better officials giving better decisions more often, then we all need to act in good faith. Supporters of all stripes need to be better, and slower to see injustice and conspiracy where instead exist only mistakes and in many cases entirely reasonable decisions.

Broadcasters need to stop being led by the nose and drawn inexorably to the easiest clicks and lowest denominator tub-thumping, and move away from pushing refereeing errors real or perceived front and centre while mistakes by players get a fraction of the attention.

Those requests are perhaps as forlorn as wanting consistency and common sense. But then and only then can we ask or expect the officials themselves to improve.