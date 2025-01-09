Liverpool were ‘sloppy’ and ‘panicked’; do they just need a rest?

The Liverpool crisis might well be incoming unless some of their players get a rest. Frankly, it’s nice not to be talking about Man Utd.

Send your views to theeditor@football365.com

Liverpool were poor again

Firstly…I hope Bentancur is ok. Sounded and looked (without seeing it) horrible.. Fingers crossed, No one wants that!

… So we were not very good…AGAIN. Struggled against the high fast press twice in two games now. Sloppy, panicked passes. No, or few, options seemingly. The little triangles have gone. Far too much use of the back pass to Ally, which almost cost us.

The calm in the last 3rd has gone. Very odd. Or to be expected given what we knew before the season started? If this was the start of the season, it would all make more sense but we just looked rushed and like we lacked confidence and some know how.

Just odd after such a good start to the season.

Hopefully Arne can arrest this little blip (everyone said all teams have them and we wondered when our would be.. well we might be having it, how long will it last.)

The Ref…. Bless him..! Clearly didn’t booked the lad the second time round as he knew (or had been told) he should never have booked him for the 1st one, Intent, maybe… contact.. NO! Bad decision Ref, sorry.

You just know he was thinking, when that 2nd tackle came in, I can’t send the lad off now, because everyone will say the 1st one was never a yellow and he should never have been sent off.. So he lets him off trying to avoid a scandal and ‘evens it up’.. Then it bites him right in the arse within a minute or so..

Now he has made 2 errors instead of 1.. and it’s massively highlighted because Bergvall scores the winner..

He would have been better (with hindsight) giving the second yellow, and subsequently only making 1 error…! Which would have also been highlighted by the Spurs fans of course and rightly so.. but as it stands he’s made 2 and looks like a far worse ref because of trying to cover his arse

It didn’t help that the lad on the end of the (none) yellow card tackle, Tsimikas, was off the pitch after treatment from the tackle, the ball was played into the empty left back position that Tsimikas should have been in and then the committer of the (none) foul scores from it (Great work Solanke by the way, Terrible positioning from Virgil imo)

Over all a scrappy, sloppy, not very high quality game but the good news is it’s only half time.. in the least arsed cup (trying to take some positives)

Al – Starting to Worry about Tuesday’s game with The Tricky Trees in the form if I’m honest – LFC

READ: Liverpool on the brink of crisis as Arne Slot fumes while Kinsky shines with outstanding Spurs duo

Liverpool cracks? They just need a break

I hope the mailbox isn’t full of complaints about Bergvall. It was a second yellow (even though the first one probably wasn’t he was on a yellow when he made the challenge) but we just weren’t really on it and sh*t like that can happen. I’m just glad it was during the first leg, rather than a league game. It’s only 1-0, away goals don’t count and if we can’t win at Anfield then we wouldn’t be winning the final anyway.

I don’t think cracks are necessarily appearing – both United and Spurs have shown the ability to raise their games and we could have beaten both of them (won both in xG for what that’s worth) but there were too many sloppy passes throughout the first 30 minutes (apart from Mac, who is an utter prince in midfield) and the team looks like it needs a break to freshen up.

I’d like to see VVD, Salah, Mac, Grav and Cody in the stands (or on the beach) at the weekend – give them all a decent break and let them refresh. We’ve got a game every 3 days until mid Feb now, so managing through and qualifying without the playoffs for the CL has to be the aim.

Onwards and upwards (well, onwards and staying at the top, but you get the idea)

Tom, Andover

Missing Joe Gomez

I am not a statistician or a researcher but guys at Opta Joe will tell you that Gomez Joe’s availability or lack of it largely affects Pool’s performance than any other player.

In the seasons that Pool missed the league title by a point or two, the team dropped most points from the games that Joe missed.

I am afraid that a similar pattern is panning out.

Someone well versed in Data analysis please shed some light on this. Is there any correlation between Joe’s absence and drop in form that costs the team bigly more than any other player.

M. Wambugu (It is too early to become weary and jittery, LFC Nairobi )

Ange in, innit

I wrote earlier this week about my fear of a dreaded ‘What if’ scenario where Spurs would part ways with Ange Postecoglou after a miserable January proved too much for Spurs fans and Daniel Levy.

Hopefully last night’s emphatic win over Liverpool firmly shuts that sliding door.

Bear with me. When I say emphatic, I don’t mean last night was total domination of Liverpool. That wasn’t the game at all. Liverpool are probably the best team in Europe right now. Seeing a Spurs team that is absolutely eviscerated by injuries, suspensions and illnesses at the moment go toe-to-toe with this Liverpool side, and come away with a long-awaited ‘gritty’ win was glorious. To see Lucas Bergvall, who covered every blade of grass (and a few millimetres of ankle) score the winner was the cherry on top.

Liverpool fans might well say the tie is far from over, and they are of course right. There’s a huge mountain for Spurs to climb at Anfield to come away with a result that puts them in a final. But right now, that doesn’t matter. Ange Postecoglou needed this win. That group of players needed that win.

The wolves had begun to circle Ange. David Tickner at F365 is already salivating about Andoni Iraola. These players are clearly 100% behind Ange and his style of play, but the results have eluded them the past few weeks and Spurs have tumbled down the table. That result last night is a huge vibe-boost.

You could see it in Bergvall, you could see it in the (incredible) new man Kinsky. That’s the kind of statement win (that gets Spurs an inch closer to potentially ending their trophy drought) that will inspire the group, inspire the fanbase, and hopefully get Daniel Levy’s finger off the trigger (if it was even there in the first place).

Football is meant to be about passion, fun and excitement, and Ange’s Spurs have given that back to the fans. If we stick with Ange, who knows how good things can get? Far, far too often, media talking-heads, journalists, fans are much too quick to think the solution to a short-term problem is sacking the manager. We’ve already seen laughable shouts of ‘Ruben Interim’. Even as a Spurs fan, I’m shocked when I read the mailbox and see Arsenal fans legitimately thinking they need to move on from Arteta, who has brought that team so far. Crazy.

In Ange we trust. Excited to see what comes next.

Andy, THFC, Eire

…It was great to see Spurs keep a clean sheet last night against a team that’s currently flying, using an 18 year old midfielder playing CB alongside our third choice CB, and our back up RB playing LB. Throw in a young GK that only signed the day before (who looks a great signing by the way) as well. Spurs have lost a lot of games this season but most are only by one goal and a result of individual mistakes. Any Spurs fans watching that last night who is still Ange Out needs their head tested.

You’re going to get a lot of emails today from bitter Scousers blaming the ref for their loss last night, to a decimated Spurs side.

I would just like to remind them that Diaz dived for the first Bergvall yellow and dived again late in the game in the box with no bookings shown. Van Dyk also studded down the back of Solanke’s calf, again unpunished. They’ll be screaming for a pen as well, but just before that ‘foul’ Van Dyk smacks a defender in the back of the head when the ball is in the air, nullifying that later ‘foul’ anyway.

I was sure I saw Salah on the team sheet, but can’t remember him playing. Spence was immense and it’s a travesty it’s taken this long for him to get decent game time. I’d make him starter now, even when Udogie returns.

We’ll probably lose at Anfield but if we can just get a draw there this could be our best opportunity at silverware in a long time. Win this trophy and it doesn’t matter where we finish in the league at all, that’s how it works right?

Sam, THFC, Guernsey

(Solanke’s stats won’t show it, but he’s been great this season, such a good signing)

It’s basically one of those…

Sure there’ll be lots on this but simply put:

Team you support: your player gets booked for a challenge that wasn’t a yellow. Same player then doesn’t get booked for a challenge that was a yellow and stays on the pitch. Equilibrium and balance exists. The right outcome overall.

Team you’re not supporting: opposing player gets booked for a challenge that wasn’t a yellow. Same player then doesn’t get booked for a challenge that was a yellow and stays on the pitch. The world, and whatever referee it is, are completely against your team and everyone is taking backhanders. The illuminati control every single thing and there is a whole world beyond the ice wall for entitled people who also drink children’s blood and the earth is definitely flat.

As a Spurs fan, I’d be furious if Lucas was off for the combination of the 2 challenges. It’s not justice.

From an empathetic viewpoint, I’d be angry as a Liverpool supporter. 100%. The ref should be doing his job correctly and should have issued a yellow card. Their player injured in the challenge not only had to leave the pitch but was also off the pitch as the goal was scored. Super annoying.

Objectively speaking, most of us talk about how we want fairness and referees to be sensible. He probably knew he f*cked up giving the first yellow – so Pool fans can crow about the ref doing his job correctly but he didn’t do it correctly with the first challenge – so, either way, he was not going to come out looking great.

As I say, I understand the Liverpool gripes, I do, but anyone saying a player should be off the pitch when the combination of the 2 challenges doesn’t amount to a red card needs to give their head a wobble. That player then gets a ban. The knock on effect can never be truly understood but it’s not a positive one, is it. I’m not sure we’ll ever get it but what we need in those situations is a ref who is simply better would be terrific.

Football is a polarising world. I mean, the world is generally polarising. The tribalism means that even if Lucas has karate kicked someone’s head off and stayed on to score a hat-trick, I’m gonna enjoy it as a Spurs fan. I love getting a result when it’s unjust but this is not one of those times.

Great result but let’s not forget this is just half time and we’ve got to go away to the champions elect to try and get a result. No mean feat. Last night’s result was a much needed boost for the comedy club that is Tottenham Hotspur, though. Much needed. A league win is also much needed but let’s not get carried away with that.

Glen, Stratford Spur

Ange is a fantasist, mate

“We never used to debate offsides, we never used to debate handballs, we never used to debate holding in the box, we never used to debate so many things.”

These words from Big Ange have p***ed me off more than his suicidal football style.

Does any football fan who had sentience before VAR really agree that they NEVER DEBATED OFFSIDES OR HANDBALLS. Man is living in a fantasy world.

Will (As funny as it is that he has made Spurs the most Spursy they’ve ever been, he’s getting aggravating now)

No need for Jason to go Behind Enemy Lines

Can someone please let Jason Soutar know that the next time he is looking for a superb hospitality experience, he need not take his life in his hands by going undercover.

Jason can enjoy wonderful food and drink, rubbing shoulders with Arsenal legends (including Gunnersaurus), and superb surroundings at the Avenell Club at the Emirates.

Where he can also, of course, avoid the trauma of Ange-ball.

Carolyn, (steadfastly optimistic), South London Gooner

No, don’t pay them what they want!

Two separate mails asking clubs to pay anything that the players want. Which is ABSOLUTE MADNESS.

Madness #1: Pay Mainoo whatever he wants.

For a player that isn’t in the top 50 midfielders in the world, not in the top 25 in the league in current form, that is a big big ask to pay him a 150-200k wage over a 5 year period and then watch him wilt away like Antony, Phil Jones, Van De Beek, Sanchez, Lingard, Rashford, Anderson, Pogba, Casemiro, De Gea and 50 other United players who have looted the club. And out of those 50, not EVEN ONE player has been worth half of that (Other than maybe DDG, but 450k is just madness for him too). Repeating our same mistake we have been doing since 2013 would win us the trophy for the dumbest club in the league. I would get this trophy made and mailed to Jim myself if this stupidity continues.

Madness #2: Pay Salah, Trent, VVD whatever they want.

Mate, Salah is 32. In the form of his life. But how many 34 year old world class 20+ goals a season wingers have we seen in recent times other than Messi Ronaldo. Salah is not Benzema or Lewandowski. He is a winger who thrives with his skill and pace. Imagine you pay him a 400k a week 3 year contract. What if this is the best peak of his life, and most probably the odds are it’s downhill from here. Same for VVD. As for Trent, let the man go.

How have you seen the downfall of United, and then think that ok let me have a bit of their stupidity. I dare you to name me ONE good player who had 2-3 good seasons at 400k+ salary weekly. Just one in the entire world who is not Ronaldo or Messi. I would absolutely love it if Salah & VVD get 350k salaries for 3 year contracts, because that will lead to the following:

– Having to play them way past their best form.

– Unable to sell them anywhere.

– Unable to add new players due to financial constraints.

– Overall squad disharmony if and when the form drops.

Trust this from a United fan, LET THEM LEAVE. Paying a player more money has never ever ever ever worked out. EVER!!!!

Aman

PS: I love Mainoo a lot. But I hate financial stupidity more.

Why money doesn’t matter

With the staggering explosion in transfer fees in recent years, where buying a player for £20m is considered cheap and clubs promoted to the Premier League can spend £100m a season, people more and more use money as a stick to beat managers with. First it was Klopp, now its Arteta. E.g. He has spent £800m and won just the FA cup. Your article on manager spend per trophy is a great example of this.

Comparing the spend of Ferguson against Arteta, or any other modern manager is just pointless. Utterly meaningless. Spending in different eras cannot be compared. Why not include Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, who I’m fairly sure would have a better spend per trophy than Ferguson.

In the first 10 years of the Premier League, Ferguson spent less than Brighton have spent this season. That’s how much the game had changed. So to somehow say he’s better than Pep Guardiola because Pep spent £43.8m per trophy against £13.2m for Ferguson. In fact considering Ferguson joined Aberdeen when the world transfer record was £1.75m and When Pep started managing it was north of £50m, you could argue that Pep’s record is more impressive (that’s a big “could” its not the argument I’m making, don’t come at me).

This is not to discredit Ferguson at all, quite the opposite. Just to say that comparing spending in different eras is pointless. You have to compare within the era they operated. Doing that with Ferguson, you see in the first 10 years of the Premier League they had an almost identical spend to Leeds, Chelsea and Liverpool. And less than Newcastle. And Ferguson won everything. That’s the impressive stat, not comparing what was spent in the past to the present day.

Which finally brings me to Arteta who is constantly blasted with the spending jibe. Yes, he has spent a lot. But so has everyone. According to tranfermarkt.com, from the start of the 20/21 season (first full season) he has spent €783.80m. Less than Spurs, and less than United. And less than half (€1.72bn!) than Chelsea. He has also spent about the same as City, despite starting with a vastly inferior squad. In that time he has turned Arsenal from comedy joke club into title contenders. Can he be criticised as a manger? Yes. But not on spending as he is spending the same, or less than the majority of his rival clubs.

Mike, LFC, Dubai