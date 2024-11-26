Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has responded to Jamie Carragher’s criticism of Mohamed Salah and insisted the forward is “not distracted”.

Salah has entered the final year of his Liverpool contract and it remains to be seen whether he will sign a new deal.

The 32-year-old is showing no sign of slowing down as he’s been in fine form for Liverpool this season. He has 12 goals and ten assists in his 18 appearances across all competitions this term.

After scoring a brace in Liverpool’s 3-2 win against Southampton, Salah revealed he is “more out than in” and is “disappointed” not to have been offered a new contract.

Following this outburst, club legend Carragher said Salah was “selfish” and insisted Liverpool “will move on”.

Slot was asked about Salah during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. He was adamant that he did not have a contract update to share but insisted that his star player is “not distracted at all”.

“We don’t share this over here, at least I don’t. The only thing I can say is, if I look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out,” Slot said.

He added: “I don’t think he’s distracted at all. I haven’t seen that after the United game where he had some comments, I haven’t seen it after a post you told me about, he just kept on scoring. I haven’t seen anything today, he is just fully focused on the game tomorrow.

“If you would have been at the Axa today, I don’t think any player spoke about it, at least not when I was there.

“Players are focused on the short-term and that is Madrid and that is City. By the time Mo’s contract is extended, players don’t look at it that way. There is no distraction for him, the players and definitely not for me.”

Carragher also claimed Salah is one of Liverpool’s “five best-ever players” and Slot decided to focus on this comment when asked for his response to the “selfish” dig.

“I focus a bit more on what else he said. He said he was one of the five best players Liverpool have ever had and I completely agree with him which is not an easy thing because we have had so many great players at this club,” Slot continued.

“I don’t think it distracts Mo at all – maybe even brings the best out of him. Like I have said already a few times, my main focus is the next game. I talked to Mo about what I expect from him like I do all the other players. He is in a good place at the moment.

“I am not distracted at all by his comments and I don’t feel his teammates are. It’s nice that we have a story in the media because you guys have some work now as well.”