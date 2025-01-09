Harvey Elliott’s lack of game time under Arne Slot at Liverpool has ‘alerted’ Borussia Dortmund and Brighton to make a potential move for him either in January or the summer.

Elliott has started one game this season, the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Southampton, in which he scored, with eight substitute appearances besides totalling just 57 minutes.

The England U21 has missed part of the season with a broken foot but has been fit for the majority, and his lack of game time has now reportedly ‘alerted a number of clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga to his potential availability’, according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas.

He claims ‘the possibility of an exit has increased as a result of his restricted minutes’, with Borussia Dortmund – eager to repeat the success they’ve had previously in recruiting young English talent – and Brighton the two clubs named as those keeping tabs on the situation.

The 21-year-old was used both on the right wing and in the No.10 role under Jurgen Klopp, but Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones are currently proving significant barriers to a spot in the first XI.

Elliott told The Times this week that he’s aware he has to perform when given the chance to stake his claim in his preferred spot.

“I feel like that’s my strongest point, especially when it comes to the creativity side of things and the playmaking,” Elliott, who moved to Merseyside from Fulham in 2019, said. “That’s the position I play at England and I feel like I can really show my attributes. But on top of that, we have two other world-class No10s in Curtis and Dom.

“It’s not going to be easy at all. It’s just about waiting for my moment, my opportunities and trying to take them with everything I have. On top of that, when I do get brought in, whether it’s as a sub or wherever I start, I just want to try to contribute for the team and be the best possible player I can.”

Elliott also said he’s enjoying working under Slot and the Dutchman’s attention to detail.

“He’s very straightforward and to the point, which I feel personally is what you need,” Elliott says. “If you’re not doing it in training or in games, or if there’s something you need to work on, he’ll tell you.

“For me, that’s how I’ve been brought up. If it wasn’t my dad telling me, my dad would tell the coaches when I was younger to try to make me the best possible player. All the players have meetings. We sit through clips of the games where we could have done better but also look at what we’ve done well.

“I feel like that’s where they have a great balance. The staff will tell you what you need to improve on, but they’ll also give you a bigger and better compliment as well. So it’s not all walking out of the room upset and annoyed. It’s a mixed conversation, where you’re getting negatives and positives. You can come away with it feeling healthy.”