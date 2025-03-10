Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed one potential summer signing already “approved” by Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.

Liverpool have surpassed all expectations this season as they have marched clear at the top of the Premier League and are well-placed to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals. They also have the Carabao Cup final vs Newcastle United this Sunday.

Slot inherited a great squad and did not feel the need to be busy in the transfer market last summer, as Federico Chiesa was their only signing.

The Reds are expected to be busier this summer as they have three of the most valuable players due to be out of contract in the summer.

Liverpool also requires upgrades in several positions, especially in the defensive department. Andy Robertson has looked past it at times this season and they are likely to sign a new left-back this summer.

A recent report claimed Liverpool prefers Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez over Fulham’s Antonee Robinson for one reason, and Romano has revealed a couple of “crucial” factors for this “approved” transfer, which could cost a maximum of £38m.

“First crucial point; in January, Kerkez decided to sign with Fali Ramadani and his Lian Sports as a new agency, a clear message for a player who’s probably looking for a new chapter in his career,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“Ramadani is the same agent who’s taking care of Federico Chiesa, responsible for his move to Liverpool last summer and with excellent relationships at Anfield, as well as with many other top clubs around the world.

“Mentioning Liverpool is not casual, because the Reds were interested in Kerkez already in 2024 when he was not available on the market, and they remain very keen on the Hungarian left-back for the summer of 2025.

“Liverpool director Richard Hughes knows Bournemouth and Kerkez very well and those connections could be crucial to making the deal happen.”

He added: “It’s not something guaranteed or agreed at this stage, it’s still early; but Liverpool want to bring in a new left-back in the summer as well as a centre-back and Kerkez is one of three main names on the shortlist already approved by Arne Slot.

“Contacts are expected to follow and continue in the next months; Liverpool’s interest is genuine and concrete, as Kerkez is attracted by Champions League football for his future and there’s a chance to make the deal happen this summer.

“Now we wait for the next weeks to understand when and how the contacts will continue.

“The price tag? Sources see a deal happening for a fee of around €40/45m [£38m at most], but Bournemouth will make a final decision on the price as soon as we get closer to the summer transfer window.”