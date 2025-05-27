According to reports, Arne Slot has ‘approved’ another Liverpool signing and FSG have submitted a request regarding a deal for a new defender.

Slot has done a superb job in his first season as Liverpool’s head coach, guiding the club to their 20th Premier League title.

The Reds sealed their latest Premier League title with four games to spare and this feat is especially impressive considering Slot has been working with Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Federico Chiesa was their only 2024/25 arrival, but they have agreed a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will complete his move from Valencia this summer.

Liverpool have comfortably been the best team in the Premier League this season, but they are looking to cement this position and are active in the transfer market.

READ: 16 Conclusions on the F365 tables: Liverpool difference, Arsenal flaw, peak Spursiness



It has been reported that the Reds are working on three deals as they look to sign Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

A report on Tuesday morning revealed when Liverpool are likely to sign Wirtz after leaping ahead of Bayern Munich in the race to sign the Bundesliga standout.

Liverpool’s move to sign Kerkez as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson is also progressing well, while Frimpong is expected to be their first summer signing.

Frimpong has been chosen as Liverpool’s replacement for Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sky Sports revealed on Tuesday evening that he has ‘arrived’ in the UK.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Barcelona ‘offer’ ex-Man City star to Liverpool for Slot starter who is ‘pushing to leave’

👉 Liverpool star confirms he’s leaving Anfield as Premier League rivals line up £30m deal

👉 Why 2024/25 was the best season since Leicester won the Premier League

The report from Sky Sports revealed:

‘Jeremie Frimpong has arrived in the UK to finalise his move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen. ‘The 24-year-old, who can play both as a winger and a right-back, completed a medical last week after Liverpool met the Dutch international’s £29.5m release clause.’

Liverpool are also expected to target a new striker and winger this summer, while they are also linked with centre-backs.

They have retained Virgil van Dijk for another two years, but they could still strengthen in this department amid reports linking Ibrahima Konate with an exit ahead of his contract expiry in 2026.

A report from journalist Rudy Galetti for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Liverpool have ‘made their first move’ for another signing ‘approved’ by Slot, as they have submitted an ‘enquiry’ for RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba.

Liverpool are said to have ‘asked for updated information’ on Lukeba as they are ‘monitoring’ the centre-back.

The report adds: