Slot ‘asks’ Liverpool to sign ‘very upset’ Real Madrid star as shock Anfield exit is mooted

Arne Slot wants Liverpool to sign Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid with Alisson’s future at Anfield in doubt, according to reports.

The Reds could see quite a bit of change over the summer with Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager following the German’s announcement that he would be leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season.

As well as Slot’s arrival, Liverpool have appointed Richard Hughes as their new sporting director, while Michael Edwards has returned to the club as FSG’s CEO of football.

Following Klopp’s departure, there have been rumours that some of the senior players such as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alisson could leave Anfield.

They all still remain as it stands but reports in Spain claim that Slot has ‘asked’ Liverpool to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Lunin after the Reds ‘decided to put’ Alisson ‘on the market’.

And Lunin is ‘ready to leave’ the Bernabeu this summer after becoming ‘very upset with Real Madrid and especially with Carlo Ancelotti’ following the decision to leave him on the bench for their Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund last season.

The report adds that it is ‘definitive proof that Ancelotti does not count on him’ and Lunin now ‘has a reputation in Europe and Liverpool have already decided to go for him’.

When asked whether he will be at Real Madrid next season, Lunin told Marca: “Let’s see, let’s see… There’s not much left to know. Obviously [I want to continue], but… Well, the only thing I can say is that everything went well with Madrid. And now it’s in the hands of Madrid. That’s what I can say about my future.

When asked to elaborate, Lunin explained: “Well, I said what I wanted to say. Soon… Well, I don’t know what’s going to happen either.

“Instead of starting when it’s my turn because of the holidays [represented Ukraine at Euros], I start on Monday, July 15th. I want to be with the team from day one because that’s what I want.

“If I didn’t want to be here, I would have taken all my vacations, but I want to come back now and continue, because I am in the best team in the world.”

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness thinks Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson can complete a shock move to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I’ve been to Al Nassr. I’ve seen the stadium and the whole facility, and since Ronaldo joined – they’ve improved things incredibly.

“There was a lot of construction going on when I was there. I hear the potential next move for them could be Alisson. There had been rumours of them coming in for him.

“I always felt that Alisson, Van Dijk and Salah would be the players to push for a move after Klopp left. I think there could be smoke behind that rumour as well.

“Alisson and Ederson are both in the frame, it could come down to who makes the jump first.

“Al Nassr are one of the top clubs in Saudi. It would be an interesting situation for both keepers because they’ll be treated well and the league is improving.”