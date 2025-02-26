Liverpool boss Slot banned for two matches for abusing ‘weak’ referee vs Everton in Merseyside Derby

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been banned for two matches by the Football Association after being sent off in the Merseyside Derby against Everton.

The Reds have been having a brilliant season with Slot’s Premier League leaders currently 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the league table.

Liverpool did have a the tiniest little wobble when they lost 1-0 to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third round and were held to a 2-2 draw against Everton in the derby at the beginning of February.

At the end of the draw at Goodison – in which James Tarkowski thundered in a late equaliser for Everton – Slot was involved in an exchange with referee Michael Oliver, calling the Premier League official ‘a f***ing disgrace’.

Announcing the ban on Wednesday, the Football Association explained in a statement: ‘It was alleged that the Liverpool head coach acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished. Arne Slot admitted the charge, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a two-match touchline suspension and £70,000 fine.’

The FA added: ‘It was alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle. Everton and Liverpool admitted the charges, and the Regulatory Commission imposed £65,000 and £50,000 fines on them respectively following a hearing.’

After the match, former Premier League referee Keith Hackett had a pop at Oliver too, feeling there was no foul by Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate on Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, which was given as a free-kick and led to Beto’s opener.

Posting on X, Hackett wrote: ‘This was an incorrect award of a free kick that then went into to result in Everton scoring their opening goal.

‘A huge error!! By referee Oliver who did not have his best performance. He needs some coaching advice from the PGMOL. Then I look and see that Lee Mason is the Head of Coaching!!! Say no more.’

Both Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones were sent off after the former celebrated in front of the Liverpool supporters at the end of the match and Hackett thought Oliver was ‘weak’.

Hackett continued: ‘The celebration of goals creates dangerous crowd surges. Thought Oliver was weak.’

The former referee added: ‘There was a lot wrong in this performance from Oliver. You are only has good as your last game. I would not be happy with that effort by him.’

