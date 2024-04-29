Arne Slot has been urged to make Frenkie de Jong his first signing at Anfield.

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been urged to make Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong his first signing at Anfield in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are set to replace Jurgen Klopp – who had an angry exchange with Mohamed Salah on Saturday – with Feyenoord boss Slot after the German announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Liverpool have only picked up five points from their last five fixtures in the Premier League as their hopes of winning the title this season have now almost completely faded.

Slot has a big job on his hands if he’s to successfully replace Klopp with the German worshipped at Anfield for the success he’s brought in his nine years at the club.

And former Feyenoord player Kaj Ramsteijn reckons Slot should sign Barcelona midfielder De Jong – who has been heavily linked with arch-rivals Manchester United for the last two years – his first signing.

“Arne Slot to Liverpool, take Frenkie De Jong with you,” Ramsteijn’s told Voetbal Primeur.

“I would think that would be a nice club for him. I think Frenkie is so good that I really want to see him play for trophies. Of course he became champion last year, but if Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappé next summer…

“Then they will become champions by a mile in the next five seasons. Especially given the financial situation of FC Barcelona.

“And the Premier League seems really fantastic to me. He can play anywhere. He gets the ball, turns away and creates a surplus.”

Paul Robinson: Slot will still be expected to ‘win every competition’

And former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks Slot’s target will still to be to “win every competition that they are in” next season.

Robinson told Football Insider: “They will want to challenge for the title. That’s where Liverpool are and that’s where they want to be. You look at the quality of the squad.

“There are going to be talks around Salah’s future, Van Dijk, Alisson… players of that type of age and ilk, whether they move on at the same time as Klopp moves on or not.

“There is going to be a little bit of a reshape, and that always happens when a new manager comes in. But realistic aims for Liverpool are challenging for the title and looking to win every competition that they are in.

“Being back in the Champions League is huge for them, having been unceremoniously dumped out of the Europa League this season by Atalanta, surprisingly.

“That has just been the catalyst for things dropping off lately, but realistically at the start of the season they are hoping to win every competition that they are in, that’s where they are.”