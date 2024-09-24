A former Netherlands international has hit out at Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, who has apparently been acting “like a moron” at the start of this season.

Slot was given the unenviable task of replacing Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season and he’s settled in well at Anfield at the start of this campaign.

Liverpool lost 1-0 at home against Nottingham Forest earlier this month, but they are just one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after five games as they have won their other four matches.

The Reds have also got off to a perfect start in the Champions League as they beat AC Milan 3-1 at San Siro in their first group game.

Despite this, a Dutch pundit recently admitted he is “bothered” about the “canonisation” of Slot after he struggled in Europe with Feyenoord last season.

Valentijn Driessen said: “That good season… internationally it was not such a good year for Feyenoord.

“That canonisation of Arne Slot, that bothers me a bit too. If you look at the figures, last season in the Champions League they simply lost twice to Atlético Madrid, who were No.3 of Spain.

“Then Lazio, they won at home. But they lost away to Lazio and also at Celtic. Then you go on to the Europa League and you are eliminated by AS Roma, against whom you have already lost a [Conference League] final.

“What now, a great European season under Arne Slot? Last season it wasn’t much either.”

Seemingly bitter about losing Slot to the Premier League, a compatriot of the Liverpool boss – former Netherlands international Rene van der Gijp – has taken issue with the head coach’s touchline antics.

When comparing Slot to Man City boss Pep Guardiola, Van der Gijp has accused the Liverpool head coach’s decision to stand in his technical area for the majority of matches makes him look “like an idiot”.

“I was watching that Guardiola yesterday. Who positions himself like an idiot in front of that dugout for 90 minutes. Why doesn’t anyone say anything about that?” Van der Gijp said on the KJEG podcast.

“It has very quickly become the norm. They used to laugh at that coach (Diego Simeone) of Atlético Madrid, who stood like a maniac in front of that dugout all the time.

”And then you got Conte and all those idiots. And if a trainer is sitting now, the board will probably say: ‘He is not involved in it’. From now on you have to stand in front of that dugout like a moron.

”Because after five seconds I see Arne Slot standing there and doing this. Come on, what kind of nonsense is that?”