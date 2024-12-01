Liverpool boss Slot ‘chooses’ Salah replacement as ‘considerable offer’ is mooted

Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants the Reds to replace Mohamed Salah with Barcelona winger Raphinha if the Egyptian leaves Anfield, according to reports.

The Reds have been in brilliant form so far this season with Slot leading Liverpool to top of the Premier League with ten wins from 12 matches.

Liverpool are eight points clear of defending champions Man City ahead of their crucial clash on Sunday at Anfield.

Slot couldn’t have wished for a better start to his tenure at Anfield after taking over from legendary manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

The Liverpool boss has also had a few off-field issues to deal with this season as Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract at the end of the season.

There has been speculation that the trio could leave Anfield in the summer on free transfers, although it now looks likely that Van Dijk will imminently sign a new contract.

And now reports in Spain claim that Liverpool boss Slot ‘chooses’ the player he wants to replace Salah if the Egypt international decides to leave Anfield.

Barcelona winger Raphinha is his ‘priority in view of Salah’s possible departure’ as Liverpool prepare ‘for one of the most significant possible departures in recent years’.

Slot has the Brazilian as ‘his ideal replacement’ with ‘sources close to the English club’ indicating that Raphinha is the ‘priority target’ ahead of next summer.

His experiences with Leeds United in the Premier League ‘make him a perfect candidate to take Salah’s place in Liverpool’s starting eleven’.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL COVERAGE FROM F365…

👉 Arne Slot breeds Liverpool concern over Konate being their Rodri as ‘last step’ made difficult

👉 Kylian Mbappe ‘looked scared’ before huge Liverpool moment as Real Madrid star criticised

👉 ‘Next Sancho’ wanted by Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal as ‘initial talks’ take place over ‘future transfer’

Liverpool ‘would be willing to put a considerable offer on the table to convince Barça to part with one of its stars’ but the Catalan giants ‘are clear about their stance: Raphinha is not for sale’.

The report adds:

‘The Catalan club understands that offers like Liverpool’s are inevitable, especially for players with the Brazilian’s potential and performance. However, his contract and his importance within Flick’s system are factors that make any negotiation difficult.’

Despite their big lead ahead of their match against Man City on Sunday, former Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham expects Liverpool to have a dip to let other teams back in the title race.

Sheringham told Best Offshore Sportsbooks: “The Premier League title is going to be between Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal. I can’t see any other team performing consistently enough to break into that group and challenge.

“I think Chelsea have been impressive, but I don’t think they’ll be as consistent as the top three that are in there.

“Liverpool are looking fantastic at the moment, but I think they’ll have their little troughs.

“Manchester City, they’re going to come good again at some stage. Arsenal are the other ones in the title hunt as well, and they will want to close the gap quickly so that they’re not out of the race as well.

“I think the good point from Arsenal is that it’s Liverpool out in front and not Man City because Man City are the ones that know how to close things and Liverpool are still under a new manager. As brilliant as they’ve been this season, I have my doubts about them going the distance. I don’t think anyone could say with certainty that they will win the league because you’re not sure what you’re going to get from them over the entire season with it being Arne Slot’s first campaign at the club.”