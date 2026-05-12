Liverpool have reportedly decided on whether to offer current head coach Arne Slot a new contract amid links with Xabi Alonso.

Slot has gradually lost fan support over the course of a really disappointing 2025/26 campaign, with supporters growing tired of his uninspiring playing style.

Results have also been incredibly poor, with Liverpool going from winning their 20th Premier League title last season to being in a Champions League fight in a trophyless 2025/26 campaign.

The looming presence of club legend Alonso has also not helped Slot, with the fan clamour for his return growing since his exit from Real Madrid at the start of this season.

Despite this, respected reporter David Ornstein revealed on Monday that Liverpool “fully intend” to stick with Slot beyond this season.

READ: Arne Slot has ‘earned the right’ to fix Liverpool even with Alonso looming…

Ornstein said on NBC: “My information is that Xabi Alonso is not under consideration at Liverpool at all.

“Liverpool fully intend to go into next season with Arne Slot as their head coach.

“I think Liverpool will want to recruit for Arne Slot this summer, in particular in the wing positions. And they think that will be crucial.

“Liverpool will look to do more work in the transfer market.”

Slot contract decision revealed as Alonso ‘holding out hope’…

Still, Slot’s long-term future remains uncertain because the Dutchman’s current contract expires next year, with the head coach in the same position as FSG Head of Football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes.

READ MORE: Liverpool keep or sell: Midfield overhaul coming as Slot braced for ‘drastic’ action

Now, a report from a transfer insider on X with over 700k followers claims Slot has ‘just got the news in the last few days’ that Liverpool ‘will not renew’ his contract ‘until further notice’, so he ‘will review his own position at the club’.

Regarding Alonso, he has been attracting interest from Chelsea, but he still wants to secure a return to Liverpool.

They explained: ‘Exclusive: Xabi Alonso is really keen on becoming the next manager of Liverpool Football Club.

‘He’s not the type to just sit around waiting for a call, and honestly, he’s a bit surprised that no official offer has come through yet.’

They added: ‘He’s still holding out hope that Liverpool will make a move, Chelsea is already in talks with him. It’s a classic case of “make your move before it’s too late.”

‘Alonso’s got the pedigree, having played for Liverpool and now proving himself as a manager. It’ll be interesting to see if Liverpool steps up or if they let him slip away to their rivals. The clock’s ticking!’

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Raya, Amad, Brighton, Slot, Sunderland, Andersen…

