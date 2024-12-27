Liverpool: Slot coy on ‘momentous’ Salah, Trent, Van Dijk update amid ‘contact talks with the club’

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has remained coy when asked about the futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

The key trio have entered the final year of their contracts and they are among the 20 best footballers who could become free agents in 2025.

Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold is attracting interest from Real Madrid as they are in the market for a right-back to be a long-term replacement for Spain international Dani Carvajal.

Salah and Van Dijk are perhaps more likely than Alexander-Arnold to stick around beyond this season as a recent report has claimed Liverpool are growing increasingly confident.

Slot was asked about the three players ahead of Liverpool’s trip to face West Ham on Sunday. He reveals they are “in constant talks with the club”.

“If we would then probably it is not the moment for me to tell you now,” Slot responded when asked if there could be some “momentous” news concerning Liverpool’s three soon-to-be out of contract stars.

“In general, I don’t talk about contract situations here. It would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them had extended, so I think that is in a different moment.

“So yes, keep asking because that is your job, but you are probably not going to get an answer from me.

“It is clear that from the first of January that maybe for you guys things change a lot, but they are in constant talks with the club so let’s wait and see what happens.

“As long as they keep performing like this then the manager or head coach, as I have to say, is happy with them.”

Slot also reserved special praise for Van Dijk when asked if the centre-back is playing the best football of his career.

“That is difficult for me to say because I was not here when Virgil was close to winning the Ballon d’Or, for example,” Slot added.

“He has been such a tremendous player for Liverpool for so many years. I can only tell you what my experiences are with him.

“He has been outstanding not only for what you see during a game, but he has such a big impact during training as well. He is the vocal leader of this team. Every time we start an exercise he is on top of his team-mates and he leads by example.

“So for me he has been outstanding until now and we only hope he can continue showing this during the games and in the training sessions as long as he is with us.”