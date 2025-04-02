Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants to sign a Barcelona defender to replace Reds captain Virgil van Dijk in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Slot guiding them to top spot in the table as Liverpool enter their final nine matches.

Arsenal closed the gap to nine points on Liverpool on Tuesday night by beating Fulham but the Reds have the chance to extend their lead back to 12 points when they face Everton in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday.

Liverpool exited the Champions League and lost the League Cup final before the international break but Slot will be hopeful they can bounce back against the Toffees.

The futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk has been the main distraction this season with all three Liverpool stars out of contract in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold now looks set to join Real Madrid in the summer, while a report on Tuesday insisted that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are confident of sealing a deal for Salah.

A lack of concrete interest in Van Dijk has meant that the Netherlands international has always seemed like the most likely of the trio to stay but a lack of news on his future is unsettling Liverpool fans.

Reports last month claimed that Liverpool captain Van Dijk will ‘say goodbye’ to the Reds at the end of the season with French giants Paris Saint-Germain his ‘new destination’.

And now a report in Spain claims that Liverpool are now ‘looking for a replacement to take the place of the Dutchman’ with the Reds ‘knocking on Barcelona’s door’ for Ronald Araujo.

Slot has put forward Araujo as the ‘perfect replacement for Van Dijk, as he shares many of the qualities that have made the Dutchman one of the best defenders in the world.’

The report, which claims Van Dijk is ‘on the verge of leaving’ Liverpool, adds:

‘Although Ronald Araujo has expressed his desire to remain at Barca on several occasions, the club’s financial situation could force him to consider a move away. ‘Liverpool, with its ambitious project and ability to offer him a competitive salary, appears to be a very attractive option for the Uruguayan. Furthermore, the possibility of playing in the Premier League and competing in the Champions League could be more than enough to convince him. ‘Negotiations are expected to progress in the coming weeks. Arne Slot is determined to sign Araujo, and Liverpool has the resources to meet his release clause. For Barca, this deal could be the perfect solution to their financial problems, allowing them to strengthen their squad for next season.’

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons that Van Dijk and Salah will stay for “at least another year” before they leave Liverpool.

Borson told Football Insider: “The cost of replacing Trent like for like can’t really be done because I would say that he’s a fairly unique player, so they can’t replace him easily.

“They have just got to hope that probably Bradley or somebody else, some other youth player maybe can fill the gap and make the saving on the wages.

“I would think he’s a player that’s probably on between £125,000-150,000 a week maybe, so there’s a chunky wage saving.

“But it’s very disappointing to lose a player of that age on a free transfer. I would think that Van Dijk and Salah are probably going to stay for at least another year.

“But certainly, if they were to lose another one of those players, that would be a story.”