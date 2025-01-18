Liverpool: Slot explains when Darwin is ‘at his best’ as ‘impact’ v Brentford praised

Arne Slot says having “someone like” Darwin Nunez to come off the bench “is nice to have” after the Uruguayan’s match-winning brace against Brentford.

Liverpool left it late at Brentford on Saturday afternoon, with substitute Darwin popping up with two injury-time goals to earn his side three points.

They have put pressure on second-place Arsenal to reduce the seven-point deficit against Aston Villa later on Saturday.

Darwin only had two Premier League goals this season going into the Reds’ difficult trip to the Gtech Community Stadium and doubled his tally with his crucial late brace.

After the match, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot hailed the “impact” of the 25-year-old striker, who always “brings energy and power”, revealing “where he’s at his best”.

“During the season you’re hoping for these moments,” the Dutchman said. “Many moments – we could have scored a late winner against United, Forest, Fulham. Today it worked. We managed to score in the last few seconds.

“We were close to not getting what we deserved. The amount of chances we created was like on Tuesday against Forest – a lot. We were close to going off without a win. That combined with a late winner is what we were most happy about. And it was a significant game.

“I don’t only look at results. We created a lot. But now it’s a win so I don’t have to say look at our performance. I was very pleased with our performance. Brentford made it a fight. They have good players and a good game plan. It was a nice game to watch like every time Liverpool are on the pitch.”

On Darwin, Slot added: “He’s always having a lot of impact when he comes in. Brings energy and power. Most of our games are the last half hour in control around 18 yards, and that’s where he’s at his best. The first hour is often open but the last 30 minutes dominant. Then to have someone like Darwin is nice to have.”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk added: “Every win is a big result. Especially when the teams around us are very strong. We have to stay consistent, win games and perform well.

“It was a lot of hard work. Brentford away is a difficult place to come. The way they press high, eventally going to a low block and the quality they have on the break. We did well. We kept working, kept trying. Eventually Darwin made a difference with the two goals.

“We’ve experienced it two games in a row – especially the second half against Forest. It’s also quality from Brentford that they want you to try to force it a bit because they’ll get you on the break. We did well and limited them.

“Today was a small piece of the puzzle. We have to keep going.”

On match-winner Nunez, the Reds captain said: “Darwin since the day he came in he brings a lot of energy. As a striker you’re judged by your goals. Maybe it’s tougher than ever. He’s working hard and learning. Today he had a massive part of the victory. It was well deserved.

“You have to earn these things. As a striker you get judged on goals especially at a club like Liverpool. Today he put his mark on the game. Very important. We need everyone at their best. Today was his day.”

Asked if Brentford were at their best today, Van Dijk responded: “I think so, yeah. Don’t you think so?

“They have a very clear structure. You try to break a low block down and if you lose the ball sometimes you can get a counter-attack on you. They create some danger moments. They create them against any team in the league. We handled it well and could have scored more.

“There is no walk in the park. Every game, teams are very good. They want to play their best game against us like we want to play our best game against them.

“If nobody is ready for a bumpy ride then this season will definitely be one.”

