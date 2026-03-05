Slot faces potential Liverpool sack ‘regardless’ of CL qualification as four faults are pinpointed

Arne Slot could face the sack at Liverpool at the end of the season even if he guides the club into the Champions League again, according to reports.

The Reds won the Premier League in Slot’s first season at the club in 2024/25 but this season his side have been far from the levels set last term.

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League, three points off third-placed Manchester United and 19 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

There have been rumours that Slot could be sacked by Liverpool at the end of the season with the Reds board preferring not to make a change mid-season.

One manager who has been heavily linked with replacing the Dutchman is former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid earlier this season.

And now our pals at TEAMtalk have the latest information about Slot’s future with the website insisting ‘that regardless of how the current campaign ends, the Dutchman’s position will face significant scrutiny this summer’.

Liverpool spent over £400m in the summer transfer window but the Reds hierarchy have so far seen little return for their money on the pitch.

There is now a growing call from sections of the fanbase for Slot to leave in the summer and TEAMtalk add that Liverpool ‘privately acknowledged concerns about several aspects of the season, both on and off the pitch’.

Some Liverpool officials are ‘seriously alarmed’ by the club’s drop-off this season and ‘sources admit the current position would have been almost unthinkable last summer after what was widely viewed internally as a hugely successful transfer window.

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor doesn’t think Slot should be the Liverpool manager and picked out a number of reasons why.

When asked whether Slot should be sacked by Liverpool now, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “Yeah, I’m in!”

“Because why talk about what the rest of the league’s doing, when you’ve got problems to sort out in your own team, he should be focused on getting Liverpool playing football. And it’s always: ‘Oh, we were unlucky, we’ve done this, done that’.”

As well as the lack of good results, Agbonlahor picked out other faults with Slot, and added: “I’m sorry, he’s just not got the fibre. He’s not got the soul, the family spirit that you need with Liverpool.

“I know it’s a big act to follow in Jurgen Klopp, I totally understand that, but he’s just not grasped the spirit of Liverpool Football Club.”