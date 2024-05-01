Arne Slot has ‘signed’ to be Jurgen Klopp’s replacement at Liverpool, but which of his current crop of Feyenoord stars could join him in heading to the Premier League this summer?

We foolishly did a version of this article for Ruben Amorim to Liverpool before the Sporting Lisbon boss returned to Portugal from London with his tail between his legs after ‘meeting’ with West Ham (or Chelsea, depending on who you believe) did not result in him securing a Premier League job for next season.

Given the unenviable task of replacing Klopp, Slot may look to Feyenoord for summer signings and if fresh reports are to be believed, this is something already under consideration. Below, we have five of their players (whose values have been taken from transfermarkt) who could sign for Liverpool and other Premier League teams ahead of next season…

Lutsharel Geertruida to Liverpool (£27m)

Geertruida is the Feyenoord star who has reportedly already been ‘demanded’ as Liverpool-bound Slot’s ‘first’ signing. As for the player, he is said to be ‘keen’ on a move to Anfield.

This transfer would not exactly be a headline-grabber for Liverpool’s new-look regime under FSG’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards. Still, they could do a lot worse than sign the versatile Geertruida, who could prove to be useful in various positions.

Most of the 23-year-old’s appearances this season have come at right-back, but he is capable of playing all across the back four. So as Trent Alexander-Arnold continues his transition into midfield (or leaves for Real Madrid), Geertruida – who impressively has seven goals and four assists this season – and talented youngster Conor Bradley can compete at right-back.

Slot should be wary of the mistakes made by Erik ten Hag at Manchester United by avoiding being too reliant on players from the Eredivisie, but this transfer would make a lot of sense.

Santiago Gimenez to Tottenham Hotspur (£38m)

Spurs came up short in the north London derby at the weekend but gave title contenders Arsenal a bloody nose en route to a spirited defeat. Under new head coach Ange Postecoglou, they have surpassed expectations this season to challenge for the Champions League places and they have done so without club legend Harry Kane.

Tottenham made the bold move of avoiding signing a natural replacement for Kane in the summer. Instead, £47.5m was invested to sign Brennan Johnson, who has grown into this season but still come up short as a finisher.

Richarlison and Son Heung-Min have stepped up in Kane’s absence but the signing of a new striker will be a priority for Tottenham this summer as they continue their progression under Postecoglou.

Twenty-three-year-old Gimenez has failed to win everyone over in the Netherlands (outspoken former Spurs star Rafael van der Vaart isn’t a fan) and while his all-around play has been questioned, his goal tally – 24 in 40 appearances this season – is impressive and he would be a cheaper option than other strikers on the market this summer. Tottenham may have to fight Arsenal for him, though.

David Hancko to Manchester United (£29.5m)

Talk of a Man Utd overhaul ahead of a summer window has become pretty common in recent seasons and another – this time masterminded by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new recruitment team – is on the cards this year.

Sales are necessary this summer to fund moves for incomings and it goes to show how poorly Erik ten Hag’s side have performed this season that Ratcliffe and co. have reportedly placed as many as 22 players on the exit ramp.

Regarding signings, centre-back has been a problem position for Man Utd this season due to injuries and certain players being past their peak so a new signing or two in that area will be required this summer and 26-year-old Hancko would be a decent solution.

The 37-cap Slovakia international has been an ever-present for Feyenoord this season and he is challenging Gimenez to be their priciest asset. His ability to fill in at left-back if necessary would also come in handy for Man Utd, given that Luke Shaw is made of glass.

Quilindschy Hartman to Newcastle United (£19.5m)

After years in the doldrums under Mike Ashley, PIF-backed Newcastle and their supporters have finally been treated to a fun couple of seasons but they are about to crash down to earth in the summer with Bruno Guimaraes’ £80m exit – which is expected to be sanctioned to ease their Financial Fair Play worries.

Guimaraes is clearly easier to replace than Alexander Isak so his exit would be the lesser of two evils for Newcastle, who could use the money from the sale on a couple of signings of their own.

One addition could be Hartman, who has been linked with Newcastle of late. Given the worrying form of Dan Burn and Lewis Hall’s inexperience, another option at left-back is likely to be pursued.

While the Feyenoord man has been ruled out of the Euros with a serious knee injury, he’s a low-cost signing and Newcastle could do with his services when he’s fit enough to make a return.

Quinten Timber to Arsenal (£18.5m)

Jurrien Timber was among Arsenal’s marquee signings of last summer and his twin brother – Quinten – could easily join his sibling at the Emirates.

A severe cruciate ligament injury halted J.Timber’s Arsenal career before it even truly began after he impressed in the Community Shield against Manchester City and he’s been sorely missed as Mikel Arteta has been chopping and changing at left-back in his absence.

His imminent return is a huge boost to everyone at Arsenal and his morale could be bolstered further by a reunion with his brother, who is being linked with the Gunners as they scour the market for a new midfielder.

Q.Timber is capable of playing a deeper role but is perhaps at his best going forward. This could see Arsenal look elsewhere with a natural No.6 needed with Thomas Partey expected to leave, while Declan Rice occupies the No.8 slot.

Timber’s versatility could appeal to the Gunners hierarchy, with Arteta tasked with moulding the final product as he’s successfully done already with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba among his success stories.