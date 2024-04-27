According to reports, Liverpool-bound Arne Slot has selected his preferred ‘first signing’ as they could raid Championship side Leeds United.

On Friday evening

, it emerged that Liverpool and Feyenoord have reached a compensation for Slot, who is set to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Renowned for his attacking style of play, Slot feels like a good fit for Liverpool but he will have a major job on his hands succeeding Klopp, who has been likened to “Jesus” by members of Dutch media.

Liverpool overhauled their midfield during last summer’s transfer window so they are well-stocked in that area of the pitch, but they need to strengthen in defence and they are expected to target a new centre-back and/or left-back.

The Premier League giants could also be forced into the market for a new winger if Mohamed Salah leaves for the Saudi Pro League and according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, Slot is ‘wild’ about Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville.

Summerville to Liverpool?

The 22-year-old progressed through the ranks at Feyenoord but he left before Slot arrived as their head coach in 2021.

The Netherlands U21 international joined Leeds United permanently during the 2020 summer transfer window. He was one of their better performers last season as they were relegated from the Premier League and he has been sensational in the Championship this term.

He has 19 goals and nine assists in his 42 Championship appearances this season for the promotion contenders.

After losing 4-0 to QPR on Friday night, Leeds are likely to miss out on automatic promotion. Leicester City are already guaranteed a place in the top two, while Ipswich Town only need to pick up five points from their final three games to finish above the West Yorkshire outfit.

READ MORE: Why Arne Slot is the new Jurgen Klopp… Media darling, underdog and pressing obsessive



Leeds United’s chances of keeping Summerville will decrease if they miss out on promotion through the play-offs and Spanish outlet Fichajes claim he is the ‘first signing’ Slot ‘wants’ for Liverpool.

The report adds: ‘Liverpool appears more willing to consider a move for Summerville, especially given the need to strengthen their forward line. With players like Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota facing injury issues, Summerville’s arrival could offer valuable depth to the Reds squad.

‘Although Summerville wouldn’t necessarily be the undisputed starter, his versatility and ability could be a major asset for Liverpool.’

Earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Summerville is being “monitored by many clubs” ahead of the summer window.

“I’ve been asked by some fans about links with Liverpool and others, and for sure many, really many clubs are monitoring Crysencio Summerville ahead of this summer,” Romano said via his Daily Briefing column.

“At the moment I’m told there’s nothing advanced with anyone, but interest will be there. Clubs will push, then it will be up to Leeds United to make a decision in the summer.”

READ MORE: Mailbox… Liverpool must ‘sell’ Salah with ‘unfairly written off’ Slot a ‘few strategic signings’ away from greatness