Liverpool: Slot future ‘already set’ as reliable journalist reveals when he will get sacked

Arne Slot is likely to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will only get sacked this season if he “loses six or seven matches on the bounce again” as Reds wait until the summer, according to a top journalist.

Slot had an incredible first season at Anfield, winning the Premier League at a canter from rivals Arsenal, with Liverpool finding no problem in moving on from Jurgen Klopp.

However, after spending over £400m on new signings over the summer transfer window, Liverpool have struggled to replicate last season’s form in 2025/26.

Liverpool have drawn four matches in a row in the Premier League, maintaining fourth position, but slipping 14 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

There have been rumours that Slot is coming under pressure over their poor form with Liverpool winning just ten of their 22 matches this season.

And now David Lynch, who has been covering Liverpool for years, insists that Slot’s future is “already set” with the Reds just getting to the end of the season before making a change.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Manchester United, cursed Emery, Wilson, Arsenal and more

Lynch told Anfield Index: “They clearly, clearly want to get to the end of the season with Slot if they can. They don’t want to make a mid-season managerial change because who do you get as the interim? It would clearly be better to make the managerial change in the summer.

“I think his future’s already set, to be honest. It’s been so pronounced, the decline, for such a long time. It is only a case of getting to the summer, albeit if he starts to lose six, seven on the bounce again, he will get bulleted because they’ll feel forced to go for an interim. They don’t want to change; they really would prefer not to.

“Then it’s kind of go for a manager then in the summer. People are talking about ‘go and get Xabi Alonso’, but he’s not gonna want to walk into a job now, so it’d have to be an interim, and I don’t think there’s a great deal out there.”

Another reliable Liverpool journalist, James Pearce, revealed on Monday that the Reds owners currently have no plans to sack Slot mid-season.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arne Slot a ‘human blobfish’ in charge of ‘stultifyingly bobbins’ Liverpool

* Liverpool star is ‘finished’ at Anfield as Slot ‘ready to let him go’ with new snub revealed

* Liverpool cool on PL star but Man Utd could ‘move now’ as defender ‘is joining’ Slot’s side

Pearce told The Athletic: “Slot retains the backing of FSG, who have no plans to follow the lead of rivals Manchester United and Chelsea by making a managerial change mid-campaign.

“If he’s going to stop haemorrhaging support among the fanbase he needs to find momentum, and fast. There appeared to be no obvious replacement for those demanding change. That’s no longer the case following Xabi Alonso’s exit from Real Madrid.

“Alonso, who has a close bond with Liverpool dating back to his playing days on Merseyside between 2004 and 2009, would have been a strong candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp in 2024 if he hadn’t vowed to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another year.

“Slot then emerged as an emphatic first choice for FSG CEO of football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes in their data-led search.

“It’s unclear when or where Alonso will look to embark on a new challenge, but with every setback Liverpool endure, the noise will crank up. Slot can only silence it by finding solutions to the problems facing him.

“Champions League qualification is the minimum requirement, and that’s far from certain with United one point behind and Chelsea two points adrift.”

READ NEXT: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack? Alonso is available…