Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has made his stance on his future clear amid rumours he and Darwin Nunez could leave for Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

The Reds have been having an amazing season in the Premier League and are just one win away from winning the title after beating Leicester City 1-0 on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s side are 13 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with five matches of the season left and only a incredible collapse would see the Gunners win the title from here.

And the champions elect’s attention will now turn to the summer transfer window with a number of players expected to arrive and others set to leave.

Two of the most high profile potential departures at Liverpool could be Diaz and Nunez as Slot looks to use the cash raised from their sales to improve his starting XI.

Liverpool winger Diaz has started 25 of his 32 Premier League appearances this term under Slot and the Colombia international has contributed 11 goals and five assists.

But there are rumours that there is interest from Saudi Arabia with Diaz ready to consider an offer from the Middle East if Liverpool accept an offer for him.

And TBR Football has revealed more details:

‘TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey has been informed that the Saudi Pro League are ready to make a double move on Liverpool’s forward line this summer. ‘Liverpool have long accepted that Nunez is a likely departure this summer. ‘A number of European clubs have shown an interest in the Uruguayan, but Liverpool want to get back as much of their club record £85million they have paid out for the Uruguayan star. ‘Nunez is understood to be open to the prospect of the Pro League, but he is not the only one as Diaz is emerging as an option.’ ‘As TBR Football has previously confirmed, Diaz wants a new deal from Liverpool, sooner rather than later. ‘The Colombian’s constant demands for a new contract have been heard by Anfield bosses and they are open to discussing fresh terms this summer. ‘However, the Pro League are ready to tempt them into a sale and TBR Football is told that Diaz, like Nunez, would be open to move to the Middle East.’

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed that Diaz doesn’t get the praise that he should compared to some of his team-mates.

After beating Newcastle United in the Premier League at the end of February, Murphy said on Match of the Day 2: “I’ve picked out Diaz because I think he’s gone under the radar a little bit with all the plaudits a lot of the players are getting.

“He’s a got a wonderful work ethic and attitude to the game wherever he’s asked to play. A lot of the time this season he’s been asked to play that centre-forward role. He was more out wide because Jota played tonight and the first real impact he made was that beautiful pick out for Szoboszlai to relax everyone and then his confidence was up and he was beating people.

“Livramento’s a good full-back, it’s not an easy thing to do, but he was sharp. Loves running in behind without the ball, which we don’t see enough players do in my opinion. His close control, travelling up the pitch with the ball on counters when there’s space to break into, makes the right choices and he just looked back to his best.

“He epitomizes everything good about this Liverpool team. The quality is there, obviously, but that work ethic that the manager is talking about, he sets the tone so many times. Always does his defensive work, gets back in, nicks the ball off people they don’t see him coming, he’s strong as well.”