Liverpool: Slot’s first summer signing to ‘push’ for transfer; Barcelona think Reds ‘will sell’ in ‘shock’ deal

Lutsharel Geertruida has been linked with Liverpool, while there are rumours Darwin Nunez could leave.

Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida is ready to push for a transfer if Liverpool make a bid for him in the summer, according to reports.

The Reds are set for a summer of change with Jurgen Klopp leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Widespread reports now indicate that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot will replace him in the Liverpool hotseat with the club now making plans for the summer transfer window.

Michael Edwards has returned as FSG’s CEO of football, while Richard Hughes has arrived from Bournemouth as the Reds’ new sporting director.

Slot is unlikely to have a hands on role in recruitment but could recommend his own players and that has seen Feyenoord’s Geertruida linked.

Transfer insider Dean Jones insists that the £25m-rated Dutchman would likely “push” for a move to Liverpool or another top club in the summer if an offer was made.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “The fact he was at Liverpool’s game with West Ham has obviously got tongues wagging, and it is easy to connect the dots to suggest he could be moving to Liverpool by following Slot.

“At this stage, that would be jumping ahead about four steps because I think he was at the game on his own time, but people I’ve spoken to in the Netherlands say it would not be a surprise if he was pushing for a move like that because he is very ambitious.

“One of the good things about him as a defender is his versatility, and one of the promising things about him as a transfer target would be that he does not hold huge value in the market. He could probably be landed for around £25million, so let’s just say it’s one to keep an eye on.”

The Sun claim that Darwin Nunez, who has been criticised for his poor finishing record this season, ‘is a shock target for Barcelona in a summer of big changes at the Nou Camp’.

Barca are contemplating a move for the Uruguayan to replace Robert Lewandowski with The Sun adding that ‘Nunez is among the best paid at Liverpool but he is on about a quarter of the Polish forward’s money, which puts him well within Barcelona’s range.’

It is understood that Liverpool ‘are prepared to do business’ with Barcelona confident the Reds ‘will sell the misfiring star’ in a ‘shock’ summer transfer.

The report adds: ‘Nunez is perfectly happy at Anfield and not pressing for a move. But tellingly, South American sources insist the idea of playing for the Spanish giants does appeal to him.’