Liverpool: Slot ‘demands’ £26m ‘first’ signing as incoming Reds boss told three Tottenham ‘lies’

Arne Slot has demanded that Liverpool make Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida his first signing as the new Reds boss, according to reports.

Liverpool have finally found their successor to Jurgen Klopp in Slot after the German announced earlier this year that he will leave the Reds at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim were both favourites are various points before widespread reports confirmed that Slot will be taking on Klopp’s role in the summer.

And now Slot knows he will be arriving at Liverpool at the end of the season, he has his own ideas about who he’d like to see in his team going forward.

Of course a number of his Feyenoord players have been linked with potential moves to the Premier League but Slot wants one in particular to join him at Anfield.

According to Spanish website Fichajes, Slot has ‘demanded’ that Liverpool attempt to bring Geertruida to Merseyside with him from Feyenoord.

It is understood that the Reds ‘will move strongly in the market to please their new coach’ and ‘one of the club’s priorities’ is to sign Geertruida.

The Feyenoord defender – who can play at right-back or centre-back – is ‘keen to join his current manager at Liverpool’ with Slot seeing the 23-year-old as ‘a valuable reinforcement for the Reds’ defence’.

Slot sees the signing of Liverpool supporter Geertruida as the ‘first step towards building a team that aims for great achievements in the coming season’.

Liverpool have also been linked with his team-mates Mats Wieffer and David Hancko but Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen reckons Geertruida is the one to sign, if any.

Driessen told De Telegraaf’s Kick-off podcast: “You should not focus too much on the Dutch market. Mike (Verweij) also said that a few times before. There are so many players who have not succeeded, and certainly in the Premier League.

“I think Geertruida, because surely he can be deployed in a number of positions that might be less occupied at Liverpool.”

Slot has encouraged people to believe that he turned down Tottenham, who went on to appoint Ange Postecoglou, last year when they were looking for a new manager.

But Sport Witness comes with a headline that Slot ‘lied three times’ about the Tottenham job amid comments from Dutch journalist Henk Spaan that it was actually Spurs who decided to pull out of a deal.

Spaan told the Hard Gras podcast: “So he’s said that three times, but Spurs stopped negotiating. Dennis te Kloese thought it was a worthless offer.

“Slot is now acting as if he pulled the plug, but that is simply not the case. Tottenham Hotspur just didn’t want to pay more.”