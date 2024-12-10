Liverpool star lauds Slot for ‘confidence’ after renaissance despite ‘hard’ season under Klopp

It was difficult to see how Arne Slot would get Liverpool competing again in the summer after the Reds failed to bring in any meaningful new signings.

The team left by Jurgen Klopp seemed to have suffered from burn out after playing at 100mph over the last however many years, while the midfield looked mediocre despite a revamp which saw Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch join the club in the previous summer.

Liverpool‘s fortunes have changed drastically this season though, sitting at the top of the Premier League and Champions League, while Gravenberch has emerged as one of Slot’s most important players so far.

The young Dutchman has been a calming influence in the middle of the park for a side that previously favoured a high octane basketball match under Klopp. Slot’s team however, like to control games and shutting up shop with Gravenberch a huge part of that controlling style.

The 22-year-old has credited his boss for putting faith in him this season where he has already played 19 times.

On his renaissance, Gravenberch said: “Now I play a lot of games as a starter, so it’s a little bit different. The coach gave me confidence when I needed it and I’m happy that I can show myself again.”

Gravenberch had been touted as a huge talent while coming through the ranks at Ajax, though it never really happened for him in his one season at Bayern Munich.

Liverpool missed out on signing first choice midfield target Martin Zubimendi in the summer, which raised concerns as to how Slot would fill that position, but the qualities of Gravenberch have certainly helped in that department.

He continued: “Just the run of games, you really need it to be honest. Sometimes it’s really hard. For example, if you’re on the bench and the next game you play good, the next game you’re on the bench, then you come in for 10 minutes, then the 10 minutes are not really going how you want it.”

Gravenberch added: “I’m happy that I’m playing. To be on the pitch again for 90 minutes and I can show off myself.”

He has started in important matches this season against the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid, keeping his place in the side ahead of others.

Like Gravenberch, academy product Curtis Jones has also enjoyed his start to life under Slot where his form has seen him break into the England senior set up.