Liverpool: Slot gives green light to rival Premier League club in £69m winger pursuit

Liverpool are expected to enter the race for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, with Arne Slot said to be driving the club’s interest in a player who is now very much available.

The update comes via French journalist Santi Aouna, who reports that Slot “appreciates” Rodrygo’s profile and is pushing for Liverpool to make their move. Aouna adds that the Reds are preparing to join the race soon, with Arsenal already exploring the conditions of a deal.

Rodrygo’s future at Madrid has become uncertain under new manager Xabi Alonso. The Brazilian was used sparingly during the Club World Cup and was left on the bench for Madrid’s semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Alonso played down the omission at the time, saying, “These are match decisions. The way the match was going, we needed another profile. There have been no decisions for the future.”

But reports in Spain now suggest the club are open to a sale. Madrid value the 24-year-old at around £69 million, though outlet SPORT claims that a swap deal involving Ibrahima Konate has also been floated behind the scenes.

There is no indication Liverpool would entertain that scenario, but the very fact Rodrygo is being shopped around has alerted several clubs.

Arsenal have made contact with the player’s camp, though their interest appears to be on hold while they focus on other business. The Gunners would likely need to sell before making a formal approach, particularly with winger Noni Madueke and striker Viktor Gyokeres among the deals already in motion.

Liverpool, in contrast, have been moving quickly. They’ve already signed Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong this summer, with more additions expected.

The club are actively reshaping their forward line, and Rodrygo’s ability to play on either wing makes him a natural fit in Slot’s fluid attacking system.

Sources close to Liverpool say any deal for Rodrygo may depend on the future of Luis Díaz, who is attracting serious interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Rodrygo scored six goals and registered five assists in La Liga last season and has been described by Jude Bellingham as one of Madrid’s “most underrated” players. He joined Los Blancos from Santos in 2019 and has made more than 200 appearances across all competitions.

Madrid’s capture of Kylian Mbappe pushed Rodrygo down the pecking order, and with the club looking to reshape their forward options again, the Brazilian seems keen on a move to the Premier League.