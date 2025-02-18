Arne Slot is reportedly hoping to reunite with one of his former players from Feyenoord as Liverpool looks to strengthen defensively.

There were no defensive additions in the summer but with Joe Gomez ruled out for the season and Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contracts coming to an end, we’ll likely see some movement this summer.

The Reds have been linked with multiple defensive additions across the back four including left-back and centre-back and Slot will likely get to strengthen regardless of what they could win at the end of this season.

According to the Spanish outlet Fichajes, Feyenoord defender Davis Hancko is on Slot’s radar. The 27-year-old Slovakian is experienced and considered one of the club’s best performers.

Atletico Madrid was reportedly in for him a few months ago and considering his performances in recent months, his stock has only risen.

Currently worth around £30million, he would give Liverpool that depth in defence and experience given that Jarrel Quansah has been their go-to defensive substitution in recent months.

Feyenoord do sit fourth in the Eredivisie, some 14 points off leaders Ajax but they head into their Champions League second-leg knockout tie with AC Milan with a one-goal aggregate lead which could see them through to the Last 16.

In a previous interview, the defender spoke on his desire to one day play for the Merseyside club which further hints at a potential move in the future.

“It all started with the Istanbul Champions League final in 2005, which my parents allowed me to watch until the end, and I didn’t have to go to bed even when extra time was going on. And then came Martin Škrtel,” Hancko told Aktuality.

“I have been a Liverpool fan ever since. I follow the English Premier League the most, so that is my dream. My role model has always been David Beckham, but I feel most for Liverpool. So far nothing is happening. Because of my new contract, it won’t be easy. If there is a possibility and it is good for us, why not?”

Liverpool’s defensive targets

While Hancko would be a commendable lower-cost target, one player from the same league who has garnered strong attention is Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. Despite being 18, he has totalled 96 appearances for the club so far.

Poised to win the league title as well as go far into the Europa Conference League, Hato has developed more as the season has progressed and the left-back, who can also operate as a centre-back, has been referenced in a fee of around £33.3m by some reports.

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move and he could well be the answer to the left-back role with Andy Robertson’s best days now behind him.

However, Hato is wanted by most of Europe’s elite clubs and will have his choice of virtually any team he wants which would make a potential move difficult.