Liverpool: Slot hints at Zubimendi plan with definitive transfer verdict dropped about ‘regretful’ star

Arne Slot has hinted how he would have used Martin Zubimendi and Ryan Gravenberch had he signed the Spain international in the summer.

Zubimendi was Liverpool’s top target during the summer transfer window as Slot’s priority was to sign a new No.6.

It was initially reported that Liverpool were likely to finalise a deal, but Zubimendi eventually opted to snub the Premier League giants as he wanted to stick with his boyhood club.

The Reds decided against signing an alternative in the summer. Without Zubimendi, Slot has altered Gravenberch’s role and the Dutchman has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League as a No.6.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Zubimendi ‘regrets’ his decision to snub Liverpool, who could have another chance to sign the midfielder – who has a £51m release clause in his contract – during the upcoming January transfer window.

READ: Big-money flops at eight Premier League clubs who deserve a lot more criticism



However, Slot is insistent that Liverpool have “moved on” as they are “really happen” with Gravenberch.

“If I could have bought [Zubimendi] then maybe I could have rotated a bit more and [the media] would be a lot more happy about it!” Slot said.

“But there is no point talking about Zubimendi any more because he stayed with Real Sociedad and we’ve moved on and we are really happy with Ryan.

“But a club like ours should always try to bring in good players who can help the team to win because it is going to be a long season and therefore you need a lot of good players.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Trent ‘truth’ surfaces after bold ‘closed’ Real Madrid transfer claim – ‘too good to miss’

👉 Liverpool signing of the season mooted as ‘very good’ Salah replacement; £68m star another ‘option’

👉 How did we all miss the massive Liverpool contract ‘hint’ Mo Salah gave us against Manchester United?

Regarding Gravenberch, Slot added: “Now you see can a Ryan who is full of confidence.

“That comes normally with good performances and trusting your team-mates and knowing that you can do what you have to at that level.”

After losing 1-0 to Nottm Forest last weekend, Liverpool returned to winning ways in the week as they beat Inter Milan 3-1.

Ahead of Liverpool’s game against Bournemouth on Saturday, captain Virgil van Dijk warned them against falling into a “habit”.

“We know that we fell way short of the required standard against Forest, and that hurts,” Van Dijk said.

“We don’t lose many games at Anfield, so it was inevitable that people were wondering how we would react as we headed to Milan. And apart from the first five minutes, I think we answered the questions.”

He added: “We know that Bournemouth will provide a tough test for us. They are a team that always makes life difficult for their opponents, who are well organised and have good players, and we will need to be at our best if we are to get the three points.

“Like I said earlier, we don’t lose many games at Anfield, and that is certainly not a habit we want to be starting now. We showed a good reaction over in Milan, and now we want to give our home supporters something to shout about after last weekend’s disappointment.”