Arne Slot has explained why he thinks Liverpool failed to beat Leeds United at Anfield, claiming his side should have been awarded a penalty.

On New Year’s Day, Leeds ended Liverpool’s four-game winning run across all competitions, earning a deserved draw at Anfield.

Leeds clearly came for a point, and they defended valiantly to get what they wanted, while Liverpool will be disappointed with their performance after giving the visitors an easy ride.

The Reds will view this game as a missed opportunity after rivals Manchester United and Chelsea dropped points in recent days, but they remain fourth in the Premier League table.

Speaking post-match, Slot shed light on what he thinks cost his side against Leeds United, with Liverpool struggling to cope with the “low block” and not creating enough.

“You would like to start the year with a win but it was difficult. I don’t think we were able to play many times through their low block. When we did we didn’t have enough bodies in front of goal and others times we were unfortunate,” Slot told BBC MOTD.

“If you look at football then you see two ways of unlocking a low block. You need to pace, you need to be quick and dominate your one-on-one situations or you need a set-piece.

“We were close with a set-piece through Virgil (van Dijk) and close a few times with Jeremie (Frimpong) on one-on-ones.”

In an interview with Sky Sports, he added: “Not the first time this season, from all the ball possession we have, we do generate chances, but I don’t think it is enough or maybe it should be enough if you look at the xG, but we should be able to create more.”

Slot also argued that the Reds were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty for a challenge on Hugo Ekitike when he opted to remain on his feet instead of going down.

“There was an obvious moment in the first half where we didn’t go to the floor, which I understand because every time we go to the floor we never get a penalty,” Slot added.

“Those are the margins, I see other teams going down in situations like that but we don’t do that. We’ve gone down when fouls were made multiple times this season and not got a penalty.

“In general we do speak about it and other players going down easily to get free kicks or other moments but this is who we are.

“Against West Ham Lucas Paqueta tried everything possible to get a second yellow and Alisson, who plays with him on the national team, tried to help him not get a yellow. In the end he got the second yellow in that game.

“If other fans or people look into it you will find moments where we went down and didn’t get anything. In the end it is who we are.”