Slot told how to fix two huge Liverpool issues as benched player stars on international duty

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been told how to solve his issues up front and at full-back by Reds legend Ian Rush and ex-Premier League boss Alan Pardew.

The Reds were five points clear at the top of the Premier League until they lost their last three matches in all competitions ahead of the international break, with their defeats coming against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea.

In that time, Arsenal won both of their Premier League matches to move one point ahead of Slot’s men, with Liverpool facing arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield when they return from the international break.

The defence and midfield have come under a lot of scrutiny for their performances this season but whether Slot can fit both Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak is also a big talking point.

Liverpool legend Rush insists it “wouldn’t surprise” him if Slot attempted to start both his new striker signings in the same team.

Rush said on talkSPORT: “It (Isak and Ekitike starting together) wouldn’t surprise me.

“I think you have to look at all the options. The most important thing with Arne Slot is he looks at the opposition and he decides who to play when he sees the opposition.

“So it wouldn’t surprise me.”

Rush added: “I think Isak needs match fitness at the moment because of what happened in the summer.

“He’s still not match fit, so we’ve got to bring him in slowly.

“Ekitike, he’s been fantastic for us. He’s probably the main man for us at the moment, so I think we’ve just got to give it time and see how it goes.”

And former West Ham boss Pardew reckons Slot needs to stick with his best two full-backs rather than continually changing them.

Also speaking on talkSPORT, Pardew said: “They (Liverpool) haven’t really played one great game, I don’t think.

“He (Slot) has made a lot of changes. They have got great talent in and around the team.

“It is going to be a question mark getting the balance right. I think changing the two full-backs – Andy Robertson has been absolutely brilliant this week for Scotland – has been an issue. I think they’ve not looked as good at the back.”

Mohamed Salah has also been out of form so far this season but Pardew has tipped the Liverpool star to come good very soon.

Pardew added: “Mo (Salah) obviously hasn’t hit the heights since he’s signed the new contract, although I do feel that this game (against Manchester United) could be, ‘Oh, Salah isn’t that bad, he’s back to his best,’ one of those games, because he is that type of player.

“He had a game where his offensive work was poor. His defensive work is sound usually and I think he had one of those days.

“I think he’ll come roaring back and I think Liverpool will win that game. It’ll be a great game to watch and I’m looking forward to it.”