Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has started a ‘civil war’ at Anfield over his refusal to play two players consistently, according to reports.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw against Fulham on Sunday with Harrison Reed scoring an incredible injury-time goal to give the Cottagers a share of the spoils.

Liverpool are having a poor season by their standards, after winning the Premier League last term, with the Reds currently fourth and 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, while Slot’s side are only seven points ahead of 14th-placed Crystal Palace.

That has seen pressure build on Slot with some spurious rumours in Spain that the Dutchman could face the sack as early as this week.

However, there are now fresh claims by Anfield Watch that Slot’s relationship with the Liverpool hierarchy has become very strained over the last six months.

Slot ‘ignited a civil war in the summer’ with the transfer policy at the club and his relationship with Richard Hughes coming into the spotlight.

It is understood that Slot’s job ‘is not safe by any stretch of the imagination at Anfield’ with his issues ‘deeper’ than just the performances on the pitch.

Liverpool sporting director Hughes and the recruitment team at Anfield ‘were keen for Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni to be given bigger roles at first-team level following impressive performances in pre-season’.

However, Slot’s vision did not match up with the Liverpool head coach wanting the Reds ‘to loan Ngumoha after Luis Diaz was sold and pushed the Reds to pursue a move for Bradley Barcola or Malick Fofana.’

The report adds: ‘During the heated clash, Anfield Watch understands Hughes refused to give in to Slot’s demands and informed the club’s head-coach that he would have to play Ngumoha and give him regular opportunities in the first-team.

‘This has been a source of contention between the hierarchy and Slot ever since. The Dutchman has neglected to use Ngumoha on a regular basis despite insistence from Hughes and others.’

This has now created a ‘civil war’ at the Premier League club, with ‘growing concerns’ that Liverpool would be unable to sell academy assets for high fees or integrate talent into their starting XI while Slot is still at Anfield.

One player who could leave in the January transfer window is Federico Chiesa with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing that Juventus have “expressed interest” in the Italy international.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Another important story comes from Italy, where Juventus have officially expressed interest in bringing Federico Chiesa back.

“The club have informed people close to the player of their intentions. Chiesa may be open to a return, but he remains professional and respectful towards Liverpool, leaving the final decision in the hands of the club.

“For Juventus, the interest is genuine, but everything now depends on Liverpool’s stance. There is no indication that Chiesa is pushing for a move, and there is currently no green light from Liverpool. Juventus see him as an ideal profile, offering pace, quality and versatility, particularly as a rotational option. Talks remain at an early stage.”