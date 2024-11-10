Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has provided an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold after he was forced off during his side’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa.

The Reds moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday night as they beat Aston Villa at Anfield, while Man City lost 2-1 at Brighton.

Under new head coach Slot, Liverpool have made a sensational start to the 2024/25 campaign as they are also top of the Champions League group stages after winning their first four games.

It is not all good news for Liverpool, though. England international Alexander-Arnold was forced off after 25 minutes. He was replaced by Conor Bradley after picking up a knock.

Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his contract. A move to one European giant is reportedly off the table, but Real Madrid remain interested.

The talented right-back has been in fine form for Liverpool this season and it will be a blow if he is forced to have a spell on the sidelines.

Speaking post-match, Slot admitted Alexander-Arnold’s injury was “not a good sign” and he offered a verdict on his chances of playing for England during the international break.

“With Trent, he had to go out. We have to wait and see how he is doing,” Slot said shortly following the final whistle.

During his press conference, Slot added: “It’s difficult to say how serious it is but it’s always serious if a play goes out in the first half. Not because I didn’t like him (his performance) but because he asked for it himself.

“He didn’t ask for it because he was tired, he asked because he felt something. That’s not a good sign but it’s always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is. Let’s wait and see.

“I would be surprised if he plays for the England national team this week but hopefully he can.”

Slot has also picked out Liverpool’s three contenders for the Premier League title when asked if it “doesn’t get much better” than winning a game and moving five points clear at the summit.

“Because of the first reason – if you win it mostly doesn’t get better than that and yeah, you know if you win the amount of games we do, you can be ahead.

“It’s not sure yet in this league because Arsenal, City, Chelsea, all these clubs that are playing in this league, they are able to win so many games as well and that’s what they have shown in the last few seasons.

“So, we are only focused on ourselves and then a win against a very good team like Villa, who have done so well in the last few years, is always important.”