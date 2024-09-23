Journalist ‘canonisation’ of Liverpool boss Slot as Klopp’s next job becomes clearer

One pundit is “bothered” about the “canonisation” of Liverpool boss Arne Slot at the Dutchman’s former club Feyenoord after recent defeat.

Slot has made a positive start as the new Reds boss with four wins from a possible five in the Premier League and a 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League.

Despite a little blip against Nottingham Forest earlier this month, Slot couldn’t have wished for a much better start after succeeding Jurgen Klopp as manager during the summer.

Slot’s former club Feyenoord won the Dutch Cup and finished as runners-up in the Eredivisie last season under the current Liverpool boss.

However, Feyenoord are currently sitting fifth in the Dutch top flight while they had a disappointing 4-0 loss to German champions Bayer Levekusen in the Champions League in midweek.

And now journalist Valentijn Driessen is frustrated that there seems to be a “canonisation” of Slot despite the Liverpool boss struggling in Europe with Feyenoord last term.

Driessen told De Telegraaf’s podcast Kick-Off: “That good season… internationally it was not such a good year for Feyenoord,” he said.

“That canonisation of Arne Slot, that bothers me a bit too. If you look at the figures, last season in the Champions League they simply lost twice to Atlético Madrid, who were No.3 of Spain.

“Then Lazio, they won at home. But they lost away to Lazio and also at Celtic. Then you go on to the Europa League and you are eliminated by AS Roma, against whom you have already lost a [Conference League] final.

“What now, a great European season under Arne Slot? Last season it wasn’t much either.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City star reveals key Arsenal, Liverpool ‘difference’ in salty dig – ‘one team came to play’

👉 Liverpool: TAA reveals ‘harsh’ Slot criticism as his ‘most important’ contract deciding factor surfaces

👉 Arsenal, Man City or Liverpool? Carragher predicts who will win the Premier League title

Former Liverpool boss Klopp is currently enjoying a break from football as he ponders his next career move with most clubs and countries in the world likely to be keen to appoint the German.

It has been understood that talks have been going on for years at the German FA (DFB) with the hope that Klopp will one day become the new coach of Germany.

Julian Nagelsmann is the current manager but there are rumours that Klopp could replace the former Bayern Munich boss now he has left Merseyside.

On speculation surrounding the former Liverpool manager, DFB sporting director Rudi Voller told ZDF: “If Julian Nagelsmann were to decide at some point that he would rather coach a top club again – then of course there is no way around Jürgen Klopp.”

It has been suggested that Klopp could take over after the 2026 World Cup when the position potentially becomes vacant.

Voller added: No matter who becomes national coach after the World Cup, they will find a well-functioning team.”