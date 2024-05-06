Slot ‘licking his lips’ over one Liverpool star amid claims Real Madrid want him in cheap transfer

The Athletic’s James Pearce reckons Arne Slot will be “licking his lips” to coach Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold next season.

Liverpool are set for a summer of change after Jurgen Klopp announced that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim were the early favourites to succeed Klopp with the latter even reportedly having a ‘verbal agreement’ with the Reds.

But widespread reports have now confirmed that Feyenoord boss Slot is set to take over when the season concludes with the Dutchman very outspoken on his desire to join Liverpool.

As well as Slot’s arrival at Anfield, Michael Edwards has returned to the club to take up the role of FSG’s CEO of football, while Richard Hughes has arrived from Bournemouth as new sporting director.

There have been rumours that some of Klopp’s squad could follow him out of Liverpool when the German leaves in the summer with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold all linked with moves away.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

All three are out of contract in the summer of 2025 and Real Madrid have reportedly shown their interest in Alexander-Arnold with claims they will attempt to land the Liverpool defender in ‘lower than market value’ deal.

It is understood that the La Liga giants ‘aspire to obtain his transfer for €60m’ despite his value set at around €70m and that the England international could be tempted to ‘share a locker room with his compatriot, Jude Bellingham’.

However, The Athletic journalist Pearce insists that Slot will be “licking his lips” at the prospect of coaching Alexander-Arnold as he “loves inverted full-backs”.

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce said: “Alexander-Arnold was at his dynamic best and Slot, who loves inverted full-backs, must be licking his lips at the prospect of being able to call upon someone with his skill set. Sorting out the vice-captain future’s has to be at the top of Hughes’ in-tray.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Nicolas Jackson > Darwin Nunez and that is official: PL worst finishers list

👉 The Premier League lie has been exposed again in European disaster

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge thinks renewing Alexander-Arnold’s contract has to be the priority over all other contract situations this summer.

“That’s a tough one, because I think all the top clubs around Europe are going to be sniffing. Then you’ve got Liverpool, who, I think they’ve got to do everything in their power to get him [Alexander-Arnold] to sign on a dotted line,” Sturridge told Sky Sports.

“You can’t lose a man of Trent, you know, he’s from the city. You’re talking guys like Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, who have represented one club and I think that’s what you kind of want for Trent.

“Of course, Mo [Salah] and Virg [Van Dijk], they’re guys that, you know, they’ve brought in. They’ve been absolutely world class for the football club. But the local lad in Trent who’s become a superstar at the football clubs, he’s the one that you want to make sure.”