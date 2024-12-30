Liverpool, Slot make January transfer ‘U-turn’ as ‘big-money deal’ claim is made

Arne Slot may have to do without any January arrivals.

Liverpool are unlikely to make any big-money moves in the January transfer window despite their lack of summer spending, according to reports.

The Reds are currently top of the Premier League after a 5-0 win over West Ham on Sunday continued Arne Slot’s side’s brilliant first half of the season.

Liverpool are now eight points clear of second-placed Nottingham Forest with a game in hand, while third placed Arsenal are a further point behind but have played the same amount of matches as the Reds.

Slot could hardly have wished for a better start to his tenure after leaving Dutch side Feyenoord to become Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield.

Liverpool only brought in Federico Chiesa from Juventus in the summer transfer window to impact Slot’s side this season with Giorgi Mamardashvili heading back on loan to Valencia.

Despite their minimal spend in the summer, Football Insider claim that Liverpool are ‘increasingly likely to keep their powder dry in the January transfer window’.

Because of their brilliant start to the new Premier League season, ‘it is believed Slot and Liverpool transfer chiefs are relaxed about the state of the squad which has delivered such a dominant start to the season.’

‘As such, it is believed Slot and Liverpool transfer chiefs are relaxed about the state of the squad which has delivered such a dominant start to the season. ‘Serious injuries to any of the squad’s key players will be the only way they are forced into a big-money deal next month, but money is available in the budget at Anfield to do so. ‘Slot had been keen to add a holding midfielder in the summer window and Liverpool failed with a deal for Martin Zubimendi – but transfer chiefs have now pulled a U-turn in that pursuit. ‘Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation under his compatriot’s management while Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister are also playing their best football under the Dutchman.’

One of the club’s biggest concerns is the expiring contracts of Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Asked about his future following the victory over West Ham on Sunday, Salah told Sky Sports: “No, we are far away from that [contract] and I don’t want to put anything in the media.

“The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that.

“I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There is a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble and go again.”

