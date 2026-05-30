According to reports, Arne Slot has suddenly emerged as the ‘leading candidate’ to join Serie A giants AC Milan after his Liverpool exit.

On Saturday afternoon, the shock announcement was made that Liverpool have decided to part company with Slot after only two years in charge.

A statement from Liverpool read: “That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying.

“The contribution Arne Slot has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.

“We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our appreciation for Arne, who will always hold a special place in the history of this football club as the coach who delivered Liverpool’s 20th league title.”

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Before this announcement, it was being widely reported that Liverpool intended to stick with Slot after he secured Champions League qualification in a trophyless season, but he ended the 2025/26 campaign with little fan support, and two factors forced a U-turn on his future.

It has since emerged that departing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is Liverpool’s top target to replace Slot and it has even been claimed that an ‘agreement’ over personal terms has already been reached.

It has also emerged that Slot could return to management pretty quickly after leaving Liverpool, with AC Milan reportedly in ‘talks’ over his appointment.

Arne Slot named ‘leading candidate’ to join AC Milan

AC Milan are currently without a head coach, having parted ways with Massimiliano Allegri earlier this week.

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They have held talks with Iraola, but he opted to look elsewhere before being identified by Liverpool as Slot’s successor.

Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte and Ralf Rangnick have also been linked with AC Milan, but journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims they want to appoint Slot.

Tavolieri said on X: “EXCLUSIVE: Arne Slot is the leading candidate to become AC Milan’s new head coach!

“Ramon Planes is currently the frontrunner for the sporting director position.

“Talks are currently underway. More soon.”

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