Slot’s ‘next big target’ revealed amid Liverpool ‘talks’ as Reds pull out of deal for Bundesliga star

Liverpool are now turning their attention to a Bundesliga striker as they look to push another signing towards completion, according to reports.

The Reds won the Premier League title at a canter with Arne Slot’s champions finishing ten points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool had the title wrapped up way before they won it at the end of April and that has allowed Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes to get ahead in the transfer market.

Jeremie Frimpong is in England to complete a deal after passing his medical last week and he could be joined by Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz.

A deal for Wirtz is understood to be progressing well after Liverpool submitted an offer in excess of €100m as they look to bring in one of the most talented players in the world.

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is their answer at left-back with the Reds reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Hungary international.

And, with those three signings looking pretty good, Liverpool are now swinging their attention towards the signing of a new striker for next season.

There had been lots of rumours that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak was their dream target this summer but the Magpies’ qualification for the Champions League have ended any faint hopes of that happening.

And now reliable Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Liverpool’s ‘next big target’ is Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘The next big target from the Bundesliga: Understand FC Liverpool are now seriously in the race for Hugo #Ekitike! Talks have taken place. Slot/Edwards keen on him. The biggest rival at the moment: Chelsea. Eintracht Frankfurt have not yet received an offer. Markus Krösche still demand €100 million. #LFC #CFC.’

German publication Bild (via Fussball Transfers) have now revealed that the Reds have pulled out of the race to sign RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, the report claims that Liverpool are ‘out of the running in light of the upcoming signing of Florian Wirtz.’

Liverpool head coach Slot was coy when asked about transfer plans over the weekend with the Dutchman claiming to be “very happy with the squad that we have”.

Slot told the Sky Sports: “I don’t know if it’s going to be a lot but we know, the club, Richard [Hughes], the ownership, we are all aligned on what we are trying to achieve. It is already very, very positive that we kept Mo and Virgil and a few others that we are trying to sign look positive.

“We are very happy with the squad that we have. This club has always shown that if they can strengthen, that’s what we do. Big summer or not, it is already big because we won the league.”