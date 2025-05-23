Liverpool boss Arne Slot has revealed why he has not been “happy” with Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of their final game of the season.

Slot has done a sensational job during his debut campaign at Liverpool, helping the club win their 20th Premier League title with four games to spare.

The Dutchman has got more out of this Liverpool squad than Jurgen Klopp and he’s also done a great job of handling off-field issues amid relentless speculation regarding Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The key Liverpool trio entered the final year of their contracts last summer, but Slot has ensured that this distraction has not impacted performances as they have surpassed expectations in his debut year.

Salah and Van Dijk eventually signed new contracts, but Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he will leave upon the expiry of his deal this summer and he’s expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold was booed by Liverpool fans in their last home match and he was an unused substitute on Monday night as they faced Brighton, so it remains to be seen whether he will feature against Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of this match, Slot has revealed that he has not been “completely happy” with Alexander-Arnold for one reason, as a “first gift” to Real Madrid-bound Xabi Alonso has been cheekily suggested.

“I have been speaking to him more recently and I think that is the biggest difference between me and all those who have a purple bin (live in Liverpool city centre),” Slot said.

READ: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Amorim, Palmer, play-off final, Serie A title race



“I speak to the human being. I speak to Trent every day. That combined with winning something creates a different bond to maybe what the fans have with him.

“In pre-season he was in my office quite a lot – for other reasons – and now he is in my office. I think Mo has said already a few things about why he was in my office in pre-season and there were similar reasons why Trent was in my office in the beginning of the season!

“Maybe he said it himself, he’s going to leave either way so why not tell. Maybe it’s already a first gift I can give Xabi Alonso. But I wasn’t completely happy with every single minute how he was on the training ground.

“In my opinion in certain moments he could do a bit more, to say it mildly, and that’s what we talked about.

“Combined with that I said to him: ‘You are a much better defender than everybody tells you, unfortunately you don’t show it all the time, that’s why people sometimes say you are not’.

“If he is just at it and focused and concentrated, there are not many players that can go around him, because he’s fast, he’s agile, he has great mentality.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Wirtz ‘gives his word’ to ‘smart’ Liverpool as Germany star ‘wants agreement in place’ before June

👉 Newcastle: Alexander Isak ‘will leave’ this summer for one reason amid Arsenal, Liverpool ‘offers’

👉 Barcelona chief Deco reveals ‘we like’ Liverpool, Man Utd stars as ‘big priority’ revealed

Slot has also refused to confirm whether Alexander-Arnold will get game time at the weekend.

“I have not decided on that one yet. This should be the day that everyone should enjoy. It has been 35 years that Liverpool fans have been waiting for this moment,” Slot added.

“I am hoping we can add a moment like Tottenham when we won the league. Everyone that is in the stadium deserves to be there, which includes Trent, who has been part of a successful season and successful years at this club.

“I have a lot of trust that our fans will deliver like against Tottenham again.”

Liverpool could also lose Luis Diaz this summer amid interest from Barcelona, with sporting director Deco admitting that they “like” the winger.

Slot was asked about this statement on Friday and he issued a frank response, suggesting he “likes” two Barcelona players.

“Yes, every club has its own way of doing things,” Slot noted.

“You are used to the fact I don’t talk about other players we haven’t signed. I understand he is a big admirer of Luis Diaz, so am I!

“Deco admires a few players, so do I. I like Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.”