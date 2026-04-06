According to reports, Liverpool boss Arne Slot has ‘offered to step down’ as head coach, while FSG have brought forward their plans.

Despite winning the Premier League last season, Slot has been under pressure for most of this campaign and has been gradually losing fan support.

Large swathes of supporters seem to have grown tired of Slot’s dull tactics, while results and performances have been far from good enough this season.

Several mitigating factors have contributed to Liverpool’s struggles this season, but Slot is at least partially to blame for their weak defence of their Premier League title.

The Reds are currently facing an uphill fight to qualify for the Champions League and look unlikely to win a trophy this season. Over the weekend, Man City hammered them 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while it is hard to see them beating holders PSG in the next round of the Champions League.

READ: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack?

Following the 4-0 loss to Man City, a report from BBC claimed Liverpool have no plans to part ways with Slot, but other outlets are saying differently.

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk reported on Sunday evening that the Reds have opted to bring forward plans for an end-of-season review about Slot’s position and they are ‘ready to take action’.

The report adds:

‘While a full end-of-season review was always planned, sources say the process is already well underway, with Edwards in constant dialogue with sporting director Richard Hughes over the club’s direction. ‘Club sources insist no final decision has been taken at this stage, but there is a clear acceptance that the situation is under serious scrutiny. Importantly, there is also a recognition internally that, if required, past precedent will not stand in the way of future planning.’

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘bottlemageddon’ continues as Liverpool should give Slot a statue… then sack him



Elsewhere, The Sun claimed on Sunday that Liverpool’s players held an ’emergency summit’ following the loss to Man City as they look to regroup ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against PSG.

And a report from an insider on X with over 700k followers claims Slot has even ‘offered’ to resign, though he would only do this if he were offered the ‘right terms’

They said on X: ‘Our sources state that Arne Slot has offered to step down at the end of the season with a package on the right terms.’

This particular point needs to be taken with a grain of salt, with Slot surely unwilling to give up on a sizable package if/when he is sacked.

And journalist Henry Winter has explained why he thinks Liverpool should not make a decision before the summer.

Winter said on X: “Sight of so many Liverpool fans leaving the Etihad early was telling and very damaging for Arne Slot. Usually defiant fans now voting with their feet. Understandable frustration: results poor, performances poorer, stars fading, team drifting, manager struggling.

“Slot rightly has some remaining credit in the bank because of last season but he has to get Liverpool into the Champions League either through winning it – unlikely as PSG up next – or league finish – not easy with Everton, Manchester United and Villa away. Champions League qualification is vital to owners. Huge financial return.

“Whatever happens against PSG, the decision on Slot’s future should be taken in the summer – when CL future decided.”

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