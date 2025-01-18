Liverpool have reportedly picked out a Premier League star as a ‘perfect signing’ as four factors ensure he ‘fits the profile they have been looking for’.

The Reds were inactive in the summer transfer market as Federico Chiesa was their only signing and they are yet to do any business this month.

In the summer, Arne Slot‘s top priority was to sign a new No.6 but they decided against signing an alternative to Martin Zubimendi after the Real Sociedad standout opted to stick with his boyhood club.

It had been suggested that they could renew their interest in the Spain international this year, but it’s emerged that Premier League rivals Arsenal have jumped to the front of the queue for his signature.

Liverpool are still likely to target a midfielder this year and a report from Football Insider claims Wolves star Joao Gomes has been picked out as an ideal signing.

The 23-year-old – who has been capped nine times for Brazil – joined Wolves in 2023 for Flamengo and his performances have earned rave reviews.

The report explains:

‘Liverpool are targeting a move to sign Wolves star Joao Gomes as they look to strengthen their midfield, sources have told Football Insider. ‘If Wolves are relegated at the end of this season, the “door could open” for Liverpool to do a deal. ‘The threat of relegation and ongoing financial difficulties at Molineux mean they could be forced into a sale in the summer, with clubs lining up to capitalise on any developments.’

‘The 23-year-old is viewed as the “perfect signing” for the Reds as his age, ability on the ball, creativity, and tough-tackling style fits the profile they have been looking for. ‘However, any deal for the Brazilian’s signature is not expected to take place this month as he remains a key player for Vitor Pereira’s side in their fight against relegation.’

Liverpool could also look to recruit in attacking areas amid reports linking Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez with moves elsewhere.

A recent report claimed Liverpool are ‘positioned’ to sign Lyon winger Rayan Cherki after he came close to a Premier League move in the summer.

A report from Sky Sports Germany claims he has ‘an agreement for a possible departure’.