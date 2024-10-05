Head coach Arne Slot has explained why he rested Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai for his side’s match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Szoboszlai joined Liverpool as they overhauled their midfield during last year’s transfer window. They also signed Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Slot has altered Liverpool’s midfield setup at the start of this season. Gravenberch has been used as a No.6, while Szoboszlai and Mac Allister have often started alongside the Netherlands international.

The Liverpool boss opted to rest a couple of players for Liverpool’s trip to face Palace on Saturday afternoon. He made four changes from the side that beat Bologna 2-0 in midweek as Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota came in for Andy Robertson, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Szoboszlai.

Speaking before kick-off, Slot explained why he decided to select Jones ahead of Szoboszlai for the game against Palace.

READ: Every Premier League manager’s next job: McKenna to Man Utd; England get Pep then Howe



Slot said: “Curtis every time when he has come in does well. It is a good moment for Curtis to start, also because he is not going to go for international games so it is good for him to have a game as well.

“He has done very good when he has come in and Dom [Szoboszlai] is putting so, so much effort in his pressing, you wonder if he can continue doing this every three days and I think it is good for us to have more than only three midfielders. So let’s see today how Curtis is doing.”

A report in Spain has jumped the gun and is saying that Liverpool ‘will fight Man City for £29m Ukrainian playmaker Georgiy Sudakov’, who is said to ‘represent a potential solution for Szoboszlai’s inconsistency in midfield’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Two Liverpool stars targeted in double swoop ‘plan’ amid ‘offer’ as they ‘seriously consider transfer’

👉 Best 24/25 Fantasy Premier League XI includes Liverpool, Arsenal sextet and one Man Utd star

👉 Five reasons for caution as Liverpool fans despite record-breaking Arne Slot start



The report claims.