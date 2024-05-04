Ruben Amorim was linked with Liverpool before they opted for Arne Slot.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is “confident” that he will be Liverpool’s next manager but he insists that “nothing has been confirmed yet”.

Last month, it emerged that Slot has been selected to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after the Premier League giants opted to end their interest in Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim.

Slot has been Feyenoord’s head coach since 2017. Last season, he helped them win the Eredivisie title for the first time since 2017 and this term, they are second in the league and have won the KNVB Cup.

The 45-year-old has previously been targeted by Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur but he quickly made it abundantly clear that he wants to join Liverpool.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Slot has already “signed” to become Liverpool’s manager ahead of next season, but he believes there is more work to be done.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Slot admitted he is “confident” but “nothing is official yet”.

“We haven’t confirmed anything yet and I said to the Dutch media as well, as long as we haven’t confirmed anything yet, I don’t think it’s honest to the club where I’m working now or the club I could go to to talk about that,” Slot told reporters.

“I am more than willing to answer any questions if the official announcement will be made. I have all the confidence that will happen but until now it hasn’t been confirmed officially yet.”

MORE SLOT COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Feyenoord stars reassigned after Slot joins Liverpool: Arsenal sanction family reunion, Man Utd sign CB

👉 Slot successor at Liverpool already named as Belgian ‘will replace’ Dutchman ‘within two years’

👉 Former Liverpool man slams Slot for ‘lacking class’ in interview with Klopp ‘still the manager’

When asked by Dutch outlet AD about his future, Slot continued: “I just think it’s appropriate to give all the answers to these questions at the end of the season.

“I’m still busy with Feyenoord here and Liverpool is also still busy with their season.

“There is nothing official yet and I am sitting here with a Feyenoord emblem on my chest, so the intention is for it to be about Feyenoord, but I think you will try anyway.”

After Liverpool missed out on Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, Amorim emerged as the new favourite to replace Klopp but he is set to miss out.

Football Insider claim the ‘real reason’ why Liverpool ‘snubbed’ Amorim is ‘they felt the 39-year-old was too wedded to his favoured 3-4-3 system’.

‘Liverpool chiefs wanted a manger who can get the best out of the current players, and believe a 3-4-3 formation does not suit the current team and the key personnel. ‘This also suggests that there will not be major squad changes at Anfield in the summer transfer window.’

More: Liverpool | Arne Slot | Ruben Amorim