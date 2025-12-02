Slot will remain at Liverpool for ‘foreseeable’ as Klopp makes six ‘requests’ to join Real Madrid

Arne Slot will remain as Liverpool head coach for the “foreseeable future” and there is “no chance” of Jurgen Klopp returning, according to reports.

The Reds beat West Ham 2-0 on Sunday to secure their fourth win in their last 13 matches in all competitions as they somewhat halted their dreadful start to the new campaign.

Defending champions Liverpool, who won the title in Slot’s first season, find themselves eighth in the Premier League table and nine points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

There were rumours last week that Liverpool have handed Slot a two-game stay of execution with the Anfield hierarchy expecting two wins from games against West Ham, who they beat, and Sunderland on Wednesday.

Slot is currently only one loss away from a crisis due to the nature of their poor start with a defeat against the Black Cats at Anfield in midweek likely to heap pressure on the Dutchman.

There have even been rumours that former boss Klopp could return if Slot leaves but that has been completely dismissed by former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, who is still well-connected in the Premier League.

READ: Salah has fallen – which ten other apparent Premier League undroppables could be next?

Brown told Football Insider: “There’s no chance of Klopp going back, it would be a huge surprise.

“I know it has been suggested a couple of times, but I don’t think that’s a possibility, largely because the Liverpool board are very much behind Slot.

“There’s no great desire to get rid of the manager. These results have come as a bit of a shock to the system at Liverpool, but nobody’s above a poor run.

“It’s easy to get carried away with things like this, they’ve been brought back down to earth, but they’re backing the manager to turn things around.

“West Ham was a great fixture for them. It’s still one they had to come through and win, but it was a good platform for them to bounce back and restore some good feeling.

“So no, any talk about Klopp coming back would be a surprise because by all accounts, Slot will remain their manager for the foreseeable future.”

Instead, there are rumours that Klopp could arrive at Real Madrid with Xabi Alonso already coming under pressure to improve results, performances and dressing room atmosphere.

And reports in Spain claim that Klopp has ‘requested four departures and two signings’ in order to accept Real Madrid’s offer to replace Alonso at the Bernabeu.

Klopp has made his demands clear, the report adds: ‘Klopp asked for two signings. And he asked for four departures. No half measures. No concessions. His idea is simple: if he arrives, he’s in charge. With absolute control. With total sporting authority. For Klopp, Real Madrid needs a profound restructuring. Not just an adjustment. A transformation.

‘The German coach considers it a priority to reinforce two very specific positions. The first is a top-level playmaker. Someone capable of leading the game, taking charge, and providing balance. The second is a pure striker. A true number 9.’

Klopp has also asked for David Alaba, Dani Ceballos, Brahim Díaz, and Endrick to all leave the club in the winter transfer market.