Fingers are being pointed at the Liverpool head coach and the man who chose him

According to reports, Liverpool have a ‘contingency plan’ regarding their head coach situation as they have four managers on their ‘exciting shortlist’.

Current head coach Arne Slot has come under immense pressure this season as Liverpool’s performances and results have fallen off a cliff since winning their 20th Premier League title last term.

Liverpool spent over £400m on signings in a huge squad overhaul in the summer, though they appear to have made too many changes in a single window as they have lacked balance, while most of their key players have underperformed.

Therefore, FSG have been under scrutiny, but Slot’s decision-making has also been poor as he contributed to their dire run of nine losses in 12 games.

The Reds have stabilised in recent weeks, with Thursday’s respectable 0-0 draw against Arsenal extending their unbeaten run to ten games. However, Slot remains under scrutiny over his style of play and club chiefs reportedly have a ‘contingency plan’.

This is according to journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk, with it claimed that the Reds have ‘identified four exciting manager targets’ on their ‘shortlist’ of potential Slot replacements.

It is noted that they have ‘no immediate plans’ to sack Slot, but talks over a new contract have been ‘shelved’ and there will be a ‘comprehensive review’ into his situation at the end of this season.

The list of possible successors includes Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Marseille’s Roberto De Zerbi, while Porto boss Francesco Farioli ‘completes’ the shortlist.

The report added: ‘While Slot is safe for now, contingency planning appears underway. Insiders have linked the club with several high-profile candidates should a change be deemed necessary in the summer.’

The Athletic’s James Pearce has also claimed that Slot retains backing at Liverpool, who have been told to avoid parting company with the Dutchman.

“No, my information is that his job is not in any jeopardy at the moment – and I don’t think it should be,” Pearce said on Off the Ball Radio.

“Because, Liverpool are in those Champions League places despite all the problems they have had. When I speak to people who are senior at Liverpool, there is a lot of compassion and understanding for the things Slot has had to contend with.

“Not least the tragic loss of Diogo Jota in July. You cannot just overlook something like that. It is impossible to quantify just how much of an impact that has had.

“I think he has made mistakes, there is no question about that. Last season, everything he touched turned to gold. This time around, tactically he has got it wrong at times. His substitutions have not had the same impact as last season.

“There are also a lot of things that have gone wrong that were beyond his control.”

He added: “I certainly don’t think Arne Slot’s job is on the line going to the Emirates on Thursday night. To me, that would be absolutely non-sensical.”