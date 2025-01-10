Liverpool boss Arne Slot has responded to reports linking the Premier League giants with Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in a ‘sensational swap deal’.

The Reds were not busy in the summer transfer market as Federico Chiesa was their only signing and they are also not expected to be active this month.

Slot‘s side are top of the Premier League and Champions League as they have enjoyed a remarkable start under the Dutchman following Jurgen Klopp’s exit.

Liverpool’s head coach is already spoiled for choice in attacking areas, so it’s surprising that they are linked with Kvaratskhelia, who could reportedly join the Premier League giants in a ‘sensational swap deal’.

This is while Harvey Elliott is linked with a move elsewhere. Slot has issued a cheeky response to these reports, insisting reporters have not “disappointed” him with these ongoing “rumours”.

“It’s January and I think I said it after the West Ham game, don’t disappoint me. Please come up with all these clubs and players that are of interest to us or that aren’t playing a lot for us going somewhere else,” Slot said.

“That’s what’s happening now – 99 out of 100 times in the window it’s been clear that almost all of these stories weren’t true. So what can I comment about it? That’s the rumours, keep going for it. But no comments from my side.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one player who could leave Liverpool this year as he is among the 2o best footballers who could become a free agent in the summer.

The right-back was blasted following his poor performance against Man Utd, but Slot has defended the under-fire defender.

“I do see a certain pattern in the goals we concede, but I don’t see the pattern if it is about Trent. Not at all,” Slot added.

“Trent has had one difficult game for us [in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Anfield] and maybe a few that were OK to good.

“Mainly he has had great games when he played for us this season.

“I know there is a lot of focus on him at the moment, but I would also like to highlight the focus on how well he did when he came on in the last half hour [against Tottenham on Wednesday] and how our fans reacted to him, that is what pleased me even more during that game.”

On Liverpool’s team news before their FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley, he continued: “Every game is an opportunity for them to have a chance to play and this one as well.

Dom [Dominik Szoboszlai] trained with the under-21s yesterday. Jarell [Quansah] like I said, he was a bit ill last week, as a result of that I had to take him off the game but I am expecting him to be available for tomorrow.

“Yes, we know we can use these players in every single game and also in the one that we have on Saturday ”