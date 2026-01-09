Liverpool boss Arne Slot has revealed an update on Conor Bradley’s condition after he was forced off with an injury during the 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

On Thursday night, Liverpool earned a respectable draw without several key players against Arsenal as they defended well to restrict the Premier League leaders.

Bradley was one of their standout performers in the match, but he was forced off in the closing stages of the game after landing awkwardly on his leg.

There were handbags during this incident as Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli, who clearly felt Bradley was faking his injury, bounced the ball on the defender and tried to shove him off the pitch.

Unsurprisingly, Martinelli has been heavily criticised for these actions as Bradley could have a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Speaking post-match, Slot admitted that Bradley will be out for a while if his injury is what they “fear he might have”.

“It doesn’t look great if he has the injury which we fear he might have, of course,” Slot said.

“I don’t know yet but it didn’t look great if you have to go off on a stretcher.

“When we see the video, we both think the same but we have to wait for the scans to see if it’s that bad. Or maybe he can play on Monday [against Barnsley] – let’s hope so.”

He added: “I fear the worst for Conor Bradley.

“I think if a player of us is on the floor, people might know by now 100 out of 100 times there’s something wrong with the player. You don’t like to see a player being moved if he might have an injury.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, meanwhile, has explained why he thinks Bradley’s injury does not “look good”.

“You could see the way he’s trying to clear that ball. It was an awkward kind of turn,” Wright said.

“You could almost see when you watch him, Gabriel Martinelli wasn’t looking at him. I don’t like seeing it but he doesn’t see [the fall].

“As soon as I saw the way [Bradley] went down, he wasn’t in contact with anybody, so I’m thinking he’s done something there.

“That’s not good, it doesn’t look good, I’m sorry to see that. Hopefully it’s not too bad for him.”

Michael Owen added: “It’s not good, obviously, being young and getting injured so many times. I know, I have felt it myself.

“It’s the most frustrating, horrible thing in the world. I know people think: ‘You’re paid for this, you’re paid for that’.

“When you’re 8, 10, 12 years old, you don’t think of anything else. You don’t think of money, you think about this; playing against Arsenal, playing in big games. You just want to play football.

“All the fame and fortune come with it. All you want to do is kick a ball around with your mates and it’s so heartbreaking when that gets taken away with a bit of bad luck and that’s happened again, sadly.”