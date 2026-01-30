Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has provided a “positive” update regarding Jeremie Frimpong and has commented on his side’s transfer plans.

Frimpong joined Liverpool as part of their £400m+ squad overhaul in the summer and the former Bayer Leverkusen star has endured a difficult debut season at Anfield.

The Netherlands international’s form has been questioned, while he has also been negatively impacted by injuries this season.

Frimpong has recently had a run in Slot‘s first XI, but he is set for another spell on the sidelines as he suffered a groin injury during Liverpool’s 6-0 win against Qarabag in the Champions League group phase on Wednesday night.

Liverpool are already without Conor Bradley for the remainder of this season, so Frimpong’s injury is another blow for Slot, who will likely now choose between Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and/or Dominik Szoboszlai to replace him.

It was feared that Frimpong could have a prolonged spell on the sidelines, but Slot claimed on Friday morning that he could only miss a “few weeks”.

“He will definitely not be in the squad tomorrow,” Slot said of Frimpong.

READ: Big Weekend: Tottenham v Man City, Liverpool, Tammy Abraham, Michael Carrick, Gary O’Neil



“He is out for a few weeks but not as bad as we thought, so something positive from something not so positive.”

Regarding Liverpool’s internal options to replace Frimpong and their injuries, he added: “Curtis is again available, he was sick, as I said. He is available.

“Joe [Gomez] will not be available but that doesn’t have to take much longer any more. But he will not be available for the weekend.”

Still, Slot has admitted that Liverpool “will” make a signing to potentially fill the void left by Frimpong on two conditions.

“If we have addressed a player we think can help us and the figure is possible then we will do so,” Slot revealed.

“Those are conversations that take place not far away from here, but not in this room.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool right-back problem could be solved by five bit-part Premier League stars

* Salah future at Liverpool rests on Slot sack as Alonso view on star winger revealed ahead of ‘done deal’

* Liverpool: Alonso wants one free transfer and £205m double discard as arrival ‘practically a done deal’

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend as they face Newcastle United, as they look to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

“Throughout the whole season every game is crucial, but the way we have positioned ourselves now makes probably every game even more crucial because that is definitely what we want to achieve,” Slot said.

On facing Newcastle, he continued: “We have experienced how tough it is to play against Newcastle in the one-and-a-half years I have been here now.

“It’s always been a very tough contest, a very tough game for us, and for them as well.

“A great game to look forward to because we both had a good result [in the Champions League] during the week. A home game at Anfield is always something to look forward to.”