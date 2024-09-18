Liverpool: Slot reveals what was ‘really good to see’ in win over AC Milan after Forest ‘disappointment’

Head coach Arne Slot reckons Liverpool opening their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win against AC Milan was more important than his birthday.

The game coincided with Liverpool‘s new head coach turning 46, but his focus was getting his first European campaign as Reds boss off to a winning start.

The Premier League giants achieved that as goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai sealed a 3-1 win after they conceded early on to Christian Pulisic.

“I said a few times, normally you celebrate your birthday with your friends and family but this was a real good alternative to play against a special club for Liverpool and a special club for Dutch people,” said Slot, who was pleased they bounced back so well from Saturday’s shock defeat to Nottingham Forest.

“The way we won it, 1-0 down after five mins with Forest in our head was very good to see. The way the players took the game in their hands to win it 3-1.

“I think we were a bit disappointed with the Forest result, getting eight corners and not scoring.

“We felt with all the work we put in for set-pieces someone would get their reward. We were comfortable on the ball, hit the bar in open play, so we needed set-pieces.”

Slot was also happy with the way his side recovered from conceding early.

“In the first four or five minutes we lost the ball in choices which were not good to make and they could counter-attack,” he added.

“But afterwards we dominated possession more and it didn’t lead to counter-attacks.”

Milan coach Paulo Fonseca admitted once they conceded the equaliser the game started to get away from them.

“I don’t think we lacked the right attitude,” he said.

“I believe we started well but, after conceding, the team lost balance and started making mistakes, which are decisive against a team like Liverpool.

“I have to say that Liverpool were better.”

Speaking post-match, Virgil van Dijk praised Liverpool for “staying calm” after falling behind against AC Milan.

“Obviously it was very disappointing at the weekend in so many ways, especially the last part of that game. It was very frustrating to witness and be part of, but we had a chance to put it right and I think we did,” Van Dijk said.

“Like I said, a shaky start with the goal that we conceded; that started from the side, we were late, everywhere we were late and they capitalised on it.

“But after that, the way we stayed calm and kept playing and kept looking for the solution, it was very good to see.”