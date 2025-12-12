Liverpool: Slot reveals whether he wants Salah to stay; Brighton decision ‘determined’ by meeting

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists that he sees “no reason why I don’t want” Mohamed Salah to stay at Anfield ahead of their game against Brighton.

The Reds have made a terrible start to the Premier League season by their standards with 23 points from 15 matches seeing Slot’s side 10th in the table.

Liverpool had to deal with an unexpected issue on Saturday too with Salah calling out the club for “throwing him under the bus” after starting on the bench in three consecutive matches.

Salah also insisted that his relationship with Slot was broken and the Liverpool head coach and hierarchy made the joint decision to drop him from the squad for their 1-0 win against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

And Slot insists that a meeting later on Friday will determine whether the Egypt international will be in the Liverpool squad to face Brighton on Saturday.

Slot told a press conference on Friday: “I will have a conversation with Mo this morning and the outcome determines how. What I need is a conversation with him and the next time I speak about Mo should be with him and not in here. There’s not much more I can say. I speak to him today and the outcome determines how things will look tomorrow.

“You can try in multiple ways but I just said the next time I speak about him should be with him. I think there’s been a lot of conversations since the last week between his reps and ours.

“An apology? Normally I’d say you’ve had your three questions!!”

When asked who made the decision to leave Salah out against Inter, Slot replied: “Who made the call? I think we decided as a club and I was part of that not to take him to Inter. I am always in contact with them with lineup and squads, that is always left to me. I talk to Richard Hughes more than Michael Edwards, we speak about many things.

“Do I want him to stay? Another way of asking but the next time I speak about Mo will be with him. I see no reason why I don’t want him to stay.

“It’s useless asking this question…unbeaten in four? This club has won a lot of games with Mo, so that is the answer [for feeling vinidicated].”

On his squad depth, Slot continued: “No, I think it is helpful in the weeks ahead we don’t play as many games until now. Have many teams played 3 games in 7 days this season? We’ve had to do it 3 times.

“I am almost happy we are out of the League Cup. 13 outfield players with PL experience and we had to go Arsenal away on Tuesday after so many games, maybe some can understand better why I made this lineup against Palace. It wasn’t good for me but I did it for the team.

“Sometimes players need rest, Dom, Ibou, Virgil, Ryan; so many minutes. So good for them that we go to a run where it is one week rest in between and players will come back from injuries and there is more to choose from.”