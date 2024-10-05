Liverpool: Arne Slot reveals worrying injury prediction as it ‘doesn’t look good’ for key Reds star

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has commented on Alisson Becker’s injury after the Brazil international was forced off against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Under Slot, Liverpool have made a record-breaking start to the 2024/25 campaign. Saturday’s trip to Palace was the Dutchman’s tenth competitive game in charge and his side’s 1-0 victory made it nine wins.

Slot made four changes from the Liverpool side that beat Bologna 2-0 in midweek and beat Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to Diogo Jota’s goal.

Liverpool’s latest win leaves them four points clear at the top of the Premier League, so they will be the league leaders during the international break.

However, the Palace game was not all positive from Liverpool’s perspective as Alisson was forced off with around ten minutes remaining as he injured his hamstring.

Caoimhin Kelleher is injured so he did not make the squad, so 23-year-old Vítezslav Jaros made his Liverpool debut as the Premier League giants saw out the game to win 1-0.

Speaking post-match, Slot admitted Alisson’s injury “doesn’t look good” and he’s unlikely to be available after the international break.

“Alisson’s injury doesn’t look good,” Slot said.

“It looks like a hamstring injury which was already bothering him, and from which he recovered.”

READ: Liverpool continue to exceed expectations post-Klopp but true Slot tests are fast approaching



Asked about Liverpool’s gruelling fixtures after the international break, Slot intimated that they will be without Alisson.

He added: “The fixtures are difficult, but I have felt how difficult Wolves and Palace are away. It is good that we have won these games and it is up to us to show ourselves in the big games.

“Unfortunately Alisson will not be with us in these matches with how he walked off the pitch.”

On Jaros’ debut, he continued: “Really good. He had a good season and he won the league and cup with the team [Sturm Graz] in Austria [last season].

“He wanted to go [back this season] and have playing time. We said at a club like this we need a good third goalkeeper as well.

“It was a nice moment for him to make his debut for Liverpool.”

Slot is “really satisfied” with how his team have started this season and he thinks they “kept the ball very well” late on against Palace.

“Mostly for me it’s special,” Sloy said on Liverpool topping the Premier League heading into the international break.

“Players go to their national team and they think of the national team, but for me, if I lose it is three to four days of being unhappy. I think my wife will be happy as she will have someone home who is happy.

“Really satisfied with how we started the season. It is a good start not only the results, but I liked our performance today.

“There was a period of the game when we conceded free-kicks and that was a difficult period. For the last 10 minutes, we kept the ball very well.”