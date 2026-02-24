According to reports, Arne Slot’s job as Liverpool head coach is ‘not even safe’ with Champions League qualification as his future remains uncertain.

Slot appears to have a degree of credit in the bank at Liverpool, who won their 20th Premier League title at the end of last season.

However, patience also looks to be running thin at Anfield as Liverpool supporters have grown tired of the Dutchman’s dull approach to matches, while results and performances have also been far from good enough.

For several reasons, Liverpool have made a weak defence of their Premier League title as they exited the running to retain their crown before the New Year and are currently in a fight to secure Champions League qualification with Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Slot has certainly contributed to Liverpool’s sudden downfall, with his position potentially weakened further by the availability of club legend Xabi Alonso. He was their first-choice replacement for Jurgen Klopp before they settled on their current boss.

At the weekend, Liverpool edged out relegation candidates Nottingham Forest on the road, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring a late winner in an important 1-0 victory to boost their Champions League hopes.

However, Liverpool’s performance was far from convincing and Slot remains one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

At this point, Slot will probably see out the remainder of this season as Liverpool could win the Champions League or FA Cup and remain in contention for a top-five finish, but it remains to be seen whether he will be backed beyond this campaign.

Now, a report from an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers has explained Liverpool’s current stance on Slot and their plan for a season ‘review’.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Arne Slot will have his review on Monday 25th May with @LFC officials.

‘The manager’s job is still not safe even if UCL qualification is achieved.

‘The review will be moved to Tuesday 2nd June if Liverpool are involved in the @ChampionsLeague final.’

After the 1-0 win againdt Forest, Slot admitted that his side were fortunate to come away with all three points.

He explained: “A draw would have been a fairer result than a win for us.

“The first half was difficult because Forest played well and they have good players. I wanted more control over their midfield. I highlighted how well they played, but we lost every ball.

“The only part of the game was defending inside the box. We had to defend a lot of set pieces. We stayed in the game.

“We took over the game in the second half, maybe because they played on Thursday.”