Slot will ‘arrive’ at Liverpool ‘with the new Ronaldinho’ as he makes ‘surprising first transfer request’

Arne Slot is set to become the new Liverpool boss at the end of the season.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot wants to bring Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme to Anfield as his first signing as Liverpool manager, according to reports.

The Reds had been linked with moves for Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim but eventually settled on making Slot their new manager.

‘Arne Slot has agreed on his salary and backroom staff’

Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that slot to Liverpool was ‘here we go’ as the Reds finally end their search for Jurgen Klopp’s replacement with Slot joining at the end of the season.

Romano has now clarified the potential length of the contract and roughly how much compensation Liverpool will have to pay to Feyenoord.

The Italian transfer expert wrote in his Caught Offside column: “As I reported yesterday, it’s a ‘here we go’ for Slot to Liverpool – he will be coming to Liverpool and he is already receiving all the information about Liverpool players, the status of the squad, and what’s going to be needed for the summer transfer window.

“So, Slot has already started the process to become the new Liverpool manager, though I’m still checking some details about the length of his contract, and I’m told it will not be super long, so I wouldn’t expect something like a five-year contract. From what I’m hearing it could start off as a short contract and then of course they would have the chance to extend it. Slot has already agreed on his salary, on his backroom staff, so that’s all in place as he prepares to become Liverpool manager.

READ MORE: Salah ‘should never play for Liverpool again’ after ‘disrespecting’ Klopp in a way Ronaldo wouldn’t

“To clarify something on compensation to Feyenoord – it’s true that Liverpool are going to spend €9m plus €2m in add-ons on Slot, but also for the entire backroom staff, what I’m hearing is that Liverpool are investing something like €13-15m.

“It’s almost guaranteed to be something like €13.5m and could go up to €15m with some add-ons. I’m also hearing that Liverpool will pay that in one year, and these payment terms made a difference to get a deal accepted by Feyenoord.

“So everything is in place, documents are being prepared to finalise the deal, and Liverpool are also already preparing for the summer transfer window. At the moment it’s just about scouting before deciding the specific names they want to sign, but for sure a centre-back will be a priority and they are already discussing internally about some targets.”

Arne Slot lines up his first Liverpool signing

And now Slot has his first signing lined up, according to Spanish publication Nacional, who claim that the Dutchman will ‘arrive with the new Ronaldinho’ at Anfield.’

It is understood that his ‘first transfer request’ will be ‘surprising’ move for Palmeiras starlet Guilherme with the incoming Liverpool boss already ‘asking for signings’.

The 18-year-old has some ‘qualities that some compare to those of Ronaldinho’ with Liverpool willing to offer around €20m for the Brazilian – but Palmeiras are remaining ‘firm’ on their stance that they want €50m for the midfielder.